Seth Rogen Says Demise of His Relationship With James Franco Is 'Not a Coincidence'

WENN/Brian To Celebrity

When speaking about his friendship with his 'The Disaster Artist' co-star, Rogen says he has no plans to work with the latter following his sexual misconduct allegations.

May 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - There is a rift between Seth Rogen and James Franco following the latter's sexual misconduct allegations. In a revealing new interview, the "The Disaster Artist" actor divulged that the demise of his working relationship with his co-star is "not a coincidence."

"It is not a coincidence," the 39-year-old Canadian-American actor told The Sunday Times. "I don't know if I can define [our personal relationship] right now during this interview. I can say it, um, you know, it has changed many things in our relationship and our dynamic."

During the chat, Rogen also weighed in on the allegations against Franco. "What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that," he pointed out.

The "Neighbors" star also expressed remorse about his 2014 "Saturday Night Live" opening monologue. "I do look back at a joke I made on 'Saturday Night Live' in 2014 and I very much regret making that joke. It was a terrible joke, honestly," he admitted.

At that time, Rogen joked about a 17-year-old girl who accused the older brother of Dave Franco of DMing her on Instagram asking for a meetup. "I decided to prank James Franco," Rogen said in the monologue. "I posed as a girl on Instagram, told him I was way young. He seemed unfazed. I have a date to meet him at the Ace Hotel."

Rogen, who also worked in "The Interview" and "Pineapple Express" with Franco, also confessed that he no longer has plans to work with the latter. "I also look back to that interview in 2018 where I comment that I would keep working with James, and the truth is that I have not and I do not plan to right now," he confirmed.

In 2018, Franco was slapped with five accusations of sexual misconduct. He, however, has repeatedly denied the allegations. In February, he settled lawsuits with two of his accusers, former students of his now-closed film and acting school Studio 4.