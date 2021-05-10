Scarlett Johansson Urges Hollywood to Boycott 'Sexist' Golden Globe Organization

WENN Celebrity

The Black Widow depicter follows her 'Avengers' co-star Mark Ruffalo, calling out Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization behind Golden Globe Awards.

AceShowbiz - Scarlett Johansson has urged Hollywood to "take a step back" from the media organisation behind the Golden Globes amid controversy over its lack of black members.

The actress has joined industry calls to boycott events held by officials at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association as the backlash continues to grow following their admission in February (21) that they do not have one black journalist in their current line-up of 87 members.

Bosses have vowed to expand to at least 100 members by 2022, committing to have at least 13 black reporters added to the group.

However, the changes are considered too little, too late by many critics, with Netflix chief Ted Sarandos and Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke revealing their projects' talent would not participate in HFPA events until more significant reforms are made.

Representatives from Time's Up, GLAAD, and The Black Journalists Association are among the many other groups which also plan to snub the HFPA, and now Scarlett is calling on her fellow actors to take a stand, revealing the diversity problem is the latest issue to face the organisation.

In a statement issued to Variety, she wrote, "As an actor promoting a film, one is expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences as well as awards shows."

"In the past, this has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in their conference."

"The HFPA is an organisation that was legitimised by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition and the industry followed suit," she continued.

"Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organisation, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole."

Scarlett's scathing remarks emerge after her "Avengers" co-star Mark Ruffalo expressed similar sentiments in light of his 2021 win for his role for limited drama series "I Know This Much Is True".

In a statement released on Friday, he told Deadline, "It's discouraging to see the HFPA, which has gained prominence and profited handsomely from their involvement with filmmakers and actors, resist the change that is being asked of them from many of the groups that have been most disenfranchised by their culture of secrecy and exclusion."

"Now is the time to step up and right the wrongs of the past. Honestly, as a recent winner of a Golden Globe, I cannot feel proud or happy about being a recipient of this award."