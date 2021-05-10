Artist of the Week: Billie Eilish

Facebook Music

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker is entering a new era as she's preparing for her second studio album where she gets raw and vulnerable as she matures as an artist and woman.

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish is ready for a new domination as she is gearing up for the much-anticipated follow-up to her critically-acclaimed album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?". She marked the beginning of her sophomore set with a new single called "Your Power".

It's a vulnerable song about her past romance with rapper 7: AMP back when she was only 16. The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter, now 19, poured her heart out as she talked about how the abusive relationship mentally shattered her younger self.

"I feel very vulnerable putting this one out because I hold it so close to my heart," she explained to her fans. "This is about many different situations that we've all either witnessed or experienced. I hope this can inspire change. Try not to abuse your power."

The "No Time to Die" singer debuted at No. 5 on the U.K. Singles chart with the raw single, marking her 7th Top 10 entry in the country. The letter to her ex also propelled her to the top 10 on the U.S. Spotify chart and to the first position on the daily U.S. chart.

The song offered a glimpse of her matured songwriting in the next studio installment. She explained in an interview with British Vogue, "I've grown so much and gotten so much better in my voice, it's crazy to think about. I think change is one of the best gifts in the world."

The new album "Happier Than Ever" is due July 30. Despite the title, the collection isn't as upbeat as it appears. "It was very satisfying to scream. Because I was very angry. There's so much anger in those songs - anger and disappointment and frustration," she revealed.

Not only has she grown as an artist but she's also learned to overcome her insecurities. She's "taking back power" as she shed her baggy clothes for the album art and transformed into a blonde bombshell as she graced the front page of British Vogue.