Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Halted Baby Plan Due to Pandemic
The reality television couple, although very keen in adding a second child to their brood, decided to put their baby plan on hold last year because of the ongoing coronavirus health crisis.

  • May 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Spencer Pratt didn't want his wife Heidi Montag to have a second child amid the Covid-19 pandemic because he didn't want to have to "wait outside" while she was in labour.

"The Hills: New Beginnings" star and his wife - who have three-year-old son Gunner together - are keen to add a second child to their brood, but chose not to pursue plans in 2020 because Spencer had heard stories of fathers being made to wait outside the delivery room amid the global health crisis.

He said, "We were on such different pages. Heidi was willing to (get) pregnant during the pandemic... And I was, like, hearing stories about dads having to wait outside of the building."

"They'd come in for, like, two minutes. Just the idea to me… I didn't want to do that. It felt like a sci-fi movie."

Spencer said his brother-in-law "had to actually look at (his newborn) baby through the glass," and "didn't want that" for himself and Heidi.

He added, "That was a hard conversation to have. Still, Heidi wishes we'd been able to do that. And I'm still glad we didn't. … It was so magical the first time with our miracle baby, Gunner."

The couple is now trying again for a second child, and Heidi said the process has been "intense" so far.

In a joint interview with Us Weekly magazine, she said, "(We had) already waited and pushed off (conceiving to film The Hills). Then with the pandemic, it's like, 'OK, let's wait.' And I kept waiting and waiting."

"I think that everything happens for a reason, and I've just kept it in prayer that the right time will happen. It's challenging because the first time we tried with Gunner, I got pregnant right away. Things change. It's intense."

