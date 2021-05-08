 
 

Drew Barrymore Claims to Having the 'Best Time' When Third-Wheeling Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron

WENN/FayesVision/Ivan Nikolov
Celebrity

Recalling the 'funnest' moment that happened when she joined the former couple during a concert outing, the 'Charlie's Angels' actress compliments the two for being 'so cute and cozy.'

  • May 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Drew Barrymore once third-wheeled Vanessa Hudgens' date with ex-boyfriend Zac Efron. When recalling the moment that happened when the two were still in a romantic relationship, the "Charlie's Angels" actress claimed that she had the "best time."

In the Friday, May 7 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show", Drew brought up the topic when Vanessa made a virtual appearance for the show. "I was just thinking about, back in the day, we went to a Kings of Leon concert together, you, me and Zac Efron," the 46-year-old first mentioned. "It was one of the funnest nights of my life."

The talk show host's confession surprised the "High School Musical" alum. "Are you kidding me? It's like, still a story I tell to this day," the latter exclaimed in return. "That was such a wild time. I remember being there and I was like, 'What's happening? This is so amazing.' You were so sweet."

Drew then jokingly said, "I was literally your and Zac's third wheel." Still, the "Never Been Kissed" star remembered the date night as a fun outing. She reasoned, "You guys were so cute and cozy and I just had the best time."

Vanessa met Zac on the set of "High School Musical" back in 2005. In the movie, the two played high school sweethearts Gabriella and Troy. Two years after, the pair began their romantic relationship and went on to appear in the sequels, which was released in 2007, and the final film which came out in 2008. The two, however, called it quits in 2010.

Vanessa is currently dating MLB player Cole Tucker. Elsewhere in the interview, the "Spring Breakers" actress talked about finding love amid the pandemic. She told Drew, "I remember in quarantine, I was like, 'Cool, so I'm single now and I can't meet anybody.' And I'm like, 'I guess I'll go on a dating app,' but I always said I would never go on a dating app. And then I found myself on a dating app and I was like, 'I hate myself!' So I was like, 'I gotta get off of that.' "

"And so, I kind of just gave up for a minute...and my girl friend was on this Zoom meditation group, weekly, and she's like, 'Would you want to hop on?' I was like, 'Of course, I love that,' " the 32-year-old continued before adding that her friend invited her to a group text, where everyone "shared GIFs of themselves." She said, "There's like a GIF in the group chat of like, a baseball player and he's sliding onto a base and I thought it was a joke. So I just responded, 'Hot.' "

Intrigued, Vanessa joined the Zoom call. She went on to remember what happened afterward. "I was like, 'Who is that?' And I found him and we started talking," she spilled. "We found each other over Zoom."

