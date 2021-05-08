 
 

Kanye West Hit With Lawsuit for Allegedly Not Paying Wages of Former Yeezy Employee

Taliah Leslie, who claims to have worked for Yeezy as an assistant designer, also accuses the 'Stronger' hitmaker of failing to compensate her for her business trip.

  • May 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West might need to pay some amount of money to his former Yeezy employee anytime soon. It's reported that the "Stronger" hitmaker has been sued by a woman named Taliah Leslie as she accused him of not paying her wages while she was working for him.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, it was stated that the 43-year-old MC and his company allegedly violated California Labor Code requirements by misclassifying Yeezy employees as independent contractors instead of full-time workers. It deprived them of salaries and several other benefits.

Taliah, who claimed to have worked for the fashion brand as an assistant designer, also accused Kanye of failing to compensate her for her business trip to Cody, Wyoming and Paris, France. She additionally claimed that the "Famous" rapper failed to pay her overtime work hours and the company did not give her off-duty meal breaks, as required by California law.

The plaintiff also divulged that her expenses associated with her compulsory travel, such as cell phone and internet usage, were not reimbursed. Additionally, she said that Yeezy did not keep payroll records showing employees' total hours worked and paid wages. She is now seeking civil penalties in accordance with attorneys' fees, the alleged Labor Code violations, as well as any additional relief that the court may deem proper and just.

Before filing the lawsuit, Taliah said that she initially filed a claim with California's Labor & Workforce Development Agency in February. Unfortunately, she did not receive notice of the agency's intention to investigate the matter within 65 calendar days. She believed that she is entitled to commence a civil action lawsuit as the LWDA has chosen not to investigate the matter.

Aside from Kanye, his estranged wife Kim Kardashian has been entangled in legal trouble after she allegedly "looted, smuggled and illegally exported" ancient Roman sculpture called "Fragment of Myron's Samian Athena". Although the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star insisted that she is unaware that the statue was imported in her name, the U.S. government still orders her to forfeit it.

