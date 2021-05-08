 
 

Jessica Alba Gets Candid About Embarrassing Fail at Vegan Hiking Detox Getaway

Having tried a health-focused retreat to celebrate her 40th birthday, the 'Sin City' actress spills on the moment she and her crew were 'lapped' by a group of senior citizens during a mountain walk.

  • May 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jessica Alba won't be rushing back to a "vegan hiking" detox retreat she recently tried anytime soon after revealing it just wasn't for her.

The "Sin City" star celebrated her 40th birthday last month (April 2021) and decided to try a health-focused getaway for a change - but she didn't know just how challenging it would be.

"It was a vegan hiking, detox situation and I didn't realize, so in my mind, I'm like, 'I'm going there to do the healthy thing.' But, actually, you're supposed to eliminate all the [unhealthy] things before you get there," she explained on America's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".

The Honest Company co-founder soon learned she should have given up alcohol "for a month" before the trip, and meat a week or two beforehand, but she only found out after consuming margaritas and tacos hours before embarking on the retreat.

And that wasn't the only shock to Jessica's system - she and the rest of her crew were horrified to be "lapped" by a group of senior citizens during a mountain walk.

She recalled, "We were on this hike and on our first day, we're halfway up, and we're like, 'We don't know if we're gonna do this anymore.' "

"And then a pack of solid, solid senior citizens - like 80 to 90 year olds, they just loop, [like boom], right past us. And then they came and they lapped us."

"It was one of those moments where you're like, 'I might be failing at this. Whatever this is, this is not my thing.' "

Jessica also reflected on hitting her age milestone and how her perspective on life has changed over time.

"It's so weird, 'cause when you're little, you're like, 'That age just feels aggressive.' You're just like, 'That's a grown-a** person,' " the mother-of-three said.

"And when you're here, you're like, 'I guess this is what it is.' You know you have so much more life out there to live. I feel like everything is just sort of connecting in a really cool way."

