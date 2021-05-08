 
 

Ed Sheeran Sparks Rumor of Double New Albums

Ed Sheeran Sparks Rumor of Double New Albums
Instagram
Music

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker is rumored to release not just one but two new studio albums after fans notice the symbols on the new jerseys of the soccer club sponsored by the singer.

  • May 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran fans are convinced the singer has two new albums on the way.

Earlier this week (begs03May21), the "Shape of You" star was announced as the new sponsor of his beloved soccer club Ipswich Town.

And in a newly-released logo, which is expected to appear on the first-team's new jerseys, his followers noticed the symbols for plus, minus, equal, divide and multiply.

Plus ("+"), Multiply ("x"), and Divide "(÷)" are the titles of Ed's first three albums - leading fans to believe the two remaining symbols could be the titles of his upcoming albums.

  See also...

"Am I the only one confused on WHY there's a minus and equal sign... those albums aren't even out yet?" penned one fan on social media.

"Am I the only one seeing a minus symbol? Is this a way to announce the new album?" added a second, while a third simply questioned, "Both?"

"It's not just me that needed 5 minutes to realise Ed Sheeran's new shirt has both a minus and an equalise sign on it and he actually DOESN'T have albums with those symbols," said another while musing the possibility of new music following Ed's recent 18-month hiatus.

It comes after Ed, who took time off to spend time with his wife Cherry Seaborn and baby daughter Lyra, was spotted filming a new music video in London last month

Details of Ed Sheeran's new music are still sketchy, but he marked his 30th birthday earlier this year with a hint about his next LP. "30 today," he wrote. "Thank you for all your wonderful messages, I feel very loved. Currently dressed the same as I was on my 3rd birthday about to chow down on Colin the pirate caterpillar (cake), poor bloke. I'll be back online with the 4th instalment in the series later this year, until then xx (sic)."

You can share this post!

Hilary Duff Says 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot Was Axed Because She's 'Very Protective' of the Character

Matthew Perry's Dating App Match Kicked Out of Raya After Posting Her Video Call With the Star
Related Posts
Ed Sheeran Gearing Up for Music Comeback as He's Spotted Filming New Music Video

Ed Sheeran Gearing Up for Music Comeback as He's Spotted Filming New Music Video

Ed Sheeran Denies Quarantining With Julia Roberts to 'Save Money'

Ed Sheeran Denies Quarantining With Julia Roberts to 'Save Money'

Ed Sheeran Gets Matching Tattoos With Michael Gudinski's Son as Tribute

Ed Sheeran Gets Matching Tattoos With Michael Gudinski's Son as Tribute

Ed Sheeran Unable to Hold Back Tears When Performing at Michael Gudinski's State Funeral

Ed Sheeran Unable to Hold Back Tears When Performing at Michael Gudinski's State Funeral

Most Read
Nirvana Sued for Copyright Infringement Over 'Dante's Inferno' Illustration
Music

Nirvana Sued for Copyright Infringement Over 'Dante's Inferno' Illustration

Perrie Edwards Unhappy to Dress Up as Guy for Little Mix's New Music Video

Perrie Edwards Unhappy to Dress Up as Guy for Little Mix's New Music Video

Billie Eilish, Post Malone And A$AP Rocky to Make Merry Governors Ball 2021

Billie Eilish, Post Malone And A$AP Rocky to Make Merry Governors Ball 2021

Childish Gambino Sued for Copyright Infringement Over Grammy-Winning Song 'This Is America'

Childish Gambino Sued for Copyright Infringement Over Grammy-Winning Song 'This Is America'

Coldplay Joined by Alien Holograms on 'Higher Power' Music Video

Coldplay Joined by Alien Holograms on 'Higher Power' Music Video

Victoria Beckham Claims Beyonce Was Inspired by Spice Girls

Victoria Beckham Claims Beyonce Was Inspired by Spice Girls

Ed Sheeran Sparks Rumor of Double New Albums

Ed Sheeran Sparks Rumor of Double New Albums