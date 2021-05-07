 
 

Jessica Simpson's Bare-Faced Selfie Draws Mixed Reactions

Jessica Simpson's Bare-Faced Selfie Draws Mixed Reactions
Instagram
Celebrity

While some social media users compliment 'The Dukes of Hazzard' actress for being 'real' with her makeup-free picture, some others believe that her look is not 'natural.'

  • May 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jessica Simpson has caused an online debate with her latest picture. After sharing a bare-faced selfie on her social media account, "The Dukes of Hazzard" actress received mixed reaction from her devotees.

The 40-year-old singer posted the photo in question on Instagram on Thursday, May 6. The snap saw her flashing smile to the camera as she went makeup free. In the accompaniment of the post, she wrote, "Sunny kinda mornin'."

Jessica's post has since been flooded with positive comments from many. One user raved, "So naturally beautiful!!!! You are such an amazing example for women our age." Another added, "thank you for being so real!!! Still gorgeous without all the makeup!" A third exclaimed, "So naturally beautiful!!"

  See also...

However, some of her followers sent out some offensive remarks in the comment section. One person commented, "Not natural unfortunately.. but each to their own." Another individual echoed, "This is not a good look like too much lip injections and yes I do love her music and seeing her beautiful family etc... But this is unnatural looking." Someone else chimed in, "This looks scary."

The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer has previously opened up about her experiences with cosmetic procedures. When speaking to Glamour in 2006, she talked about trying lip injections. "I had that Restylane stuff. But it fades - it went away in like four months," she spilled at that time. "My lips are back to what they were. Thank God! It looked fake to me. I didn't like that."

In her 2020 memoir "Open Book", meanwhile, Jessica got candid about her experience with a tummy tuck. On the reason why she opted for the surgery, she said she wanted to "get rid of the stretch marks and loose skin left from my back-to-back pregnancies." Unfortunately, the operation left her with a terrible infection.

Reflecting on her past, Jessica warned the readers, "I can tell you that plastic surgery does not cure what's inside." She continued, "Really, it's about how you feel emotionally, and I was still just as hard on myself once those stitches were out. I still had work to do."

You can share this post!

Boosie Badazz Gets Mixed Reactions Over His Opinion on Plastic Surgery

Lori Harvey Takes Credit for Michael B. Jordan's Glowing Skin
Related Posts
Jessica Simpson Showers Daughter Maxwell With Sweet Praises on her 9th Birthday

Jessica Simpson Showers Daughter Maxwell With Sweet Praises on her 9th Birthday

Jessica Simpson Credits Daughter for Helping Her Overcome Fear of Horses

Jessica Simpson Credits Daughter for Helping Her Overcome Fear of Horses

Jessica Simpson Throws Out Her Scale to Feel Good About Herself

Jessica Simpson Throws Out Her Scale to Feel Good About Herself

Jessica Simpson's Mom Claims Singer Wishes 'to Be a Recluse' in the Wake of 2009 Body-Shamming

Jessica Simpson's Mom Claims Singer Wishes 'to Be a Recluse' in the Wake of 2009 Body-Shamming

Most Read
Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings
Celebrity

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

Blueface's Artist Chrisean Rock Not Taking Slick Woods' Illness as Excuse for Starting Altercation

Blueface's Artist Chrisean Rock Not Taking Slick Woods' Illness as Excuse for Starting Altercation

Kelly Osbourne Unbothered Being Labeled 'Racist' Following Mom Sharon's Exit From 'The Talk'

Kelly Osbourne Unbothered Being Labeled 'Racist' Following Mom Sharon's Exit From 'The Talk'

Bill Gates Makes Melinda a Billionaire on Day of Divorce Filing, Translator Denies Being Homewrecker

Bill Gates Makes Melinda a Billionaire on Day of Divorce Filing, Translator Denies Being Homewrecker

Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter

Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter

Michel'le Denies Catching Dr. Dre in Bed With a Man

Michel'le Denies Catching Dr. Dre in Bed With a Man

Gwyneth Paltrow Sparks Backlash After Skipping Line at Santa Monica DMV

Gwyneth Paltrow Sparks Backlash After Skipping Line at Santa Monica DMV

Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z Among Stars Given VIP Visa in U.K.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z Among Stars Given VIP Visa in U.K.

Bill Gates Still Seeing Ex Ann Winblad While Married to Melinda

Bill Gates Still Seeing Ex Ann Winblad While Married to Melinda

Jamie Lee Curtis Backs Will Smith's 'Dad Bod' Post With Reminder of Realistic Self Acceptance Goal

Jamie Lee Curtis Backs Will Smith's 'Dad Bod' Post With Reminder of Realistic Self Acceptance Goal

Tallulah Willis Says Yes to Boyfriend's Proposal With 'Absolute Most Certainty'

Tallulah Willis Says Yes to Boyfriend's Proposal With 'Absolute Most Certainty'