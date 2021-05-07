Jessica Simpson's Bare-Faced Selfie Draws Mixed Reactions

Instagram Celebrity

While some social media users compliment 'The Dukes of Hazzard' actress for being 'real' with her makeup-free picture, some others believe that her look is not 'natural.'

AceShowbiz - Jessica Simpson has caused an online debate with her latest picture. After sharing a bare-faced selfie on her social media account, "The Dukes of Hazzard" actress received mixed reaction from her devotees.

The 40-year-old singer posted the photo in question on Instagram on Thursday, May 6. The snap saw her flashing smile to the camera as she went makeup free. In the accompaniment of the post, she wrote, "Sunny kinda mornin'."

Jessica's post has since been flooded with positive comments from many. One user raved, "So naturally beautiful!!!! You are such an amazing example for women our age." Another added, "thank you for being so real!!! Still gorgeous without all the makeup!" A third exclaimed, "So naturally beautiful!!"

However, some of her followers sent out some offensive remarks in the comment section. One person commented, "Not natural unfortunately.. but each to their own." Another individual echoed, "This is not a good look like too much lip injections and yes I do love her music and seeing her beautiful family etc... But this is unnatural looking." Someone else chimed in, "This looks scary."

The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer has previously opened up about her experiences with cosmetic procedures. When speaking to Glamour in 2006, she talked about trying lip injections. "I had that Restylane stuff. But it fades - it went away in like four months," she spilled at that time. "My lips are back to what they were. Thank God! It looked fake to me. I didn't like that."

In her 2020 memoir "Open Book", meanwhile, Jessica got candid about her experience with a tummy tuck. On the reason why she opted for the surgery, she said she wanted to "get rid of the stretch marks and loose skin left from my back-to-back pregnancies." Unfortunately, the operation left her with a terrible infection.

Reflecting on her past, Jessica warned the readers, "I can tell you that plastic surgery does not cure what's inside." She continued, "Really, it's about how you feel emotionally, and I was still just as hard on myself once those stitches were out. I still had work to do."