Tess Holliday Overwhelmed by Hate After Revealing Her Battle With Anorexia

May 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tess Holliday has spoken out about the backlash she received online for opening up about her battle with anorexia. Through a social media post, the plus-size model confessed she was left "overwhelmed" by the hate and negativity.

Making use of Instagram on Thursday, May 6, the 35-year-old shared a video from her interview with "Good Morning America" wherein she discussed her recovery from her anorexia battle. In the caption of the post, she noted, "The last few days have been some of my toughest to date since becoming a public figure."

"The hate has been overwhelming," Tess admitted. "But the messages from those of you that felt seen, validated, & loved far outweigh the critics. I'm responding to as many of y'all as I can." Because of the negativity, she announced that she "will be taking a little social break after this to focus on [her] own mental health."

The curvy star then left a heartfelt message to those who also have eating disorders. "Just remember that having an ED isn't shameful & you deserve respect & love regardless of where you're at in your journey with your body," she reminded. "Love y'all [love]."

In the interview which aired on Thursday, the ex-wife of Nick Holliday said, "I always thought that I overate. But then, people in my life would say, 'Oh yeah, I ate more than Tess,' and it was almost like I wore it as a badge of honor." The mother of two also claimed that some questioned how could she curvy if she is anorexic.

"I've had a lot of messages from folks that are anorexic that are livid and angry because they feel like I'm lying," Tess continued. Elaborating further, she said, "I am plus-size, but advocating for diversity and larger bodies, and so I think for people hearing me say I'm anorexic was really jarring and hard and confusing."

During the interview, Tess also pointed out that eating disorder does not discriminate. "You can't look at someone and tell whether or not they're healthy. You just can't," she stated. "I understand that people look at me and I don't fit what we have seen presented as, you know, the diagnosis for anorexia. But then, for me, that tells me that there's a larger problem which I've been actually saying for years is that we have a like, a lack of diversity and representation in the world."

Tess has also opened up about her health issue via Twitter. On May 1, she wrote, "I'm anorexic and in recovery. I'm not ashamed to say it out loud anymore. I'm the result of a culture that celebrates thinness and equates that to worth, but I get to write my own narrative now. I'm finally able to care for a body that I've punished my entire life and I am finally free."