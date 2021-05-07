Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Both Ben Affleck and the Woman Outing Him Amid Viral Raya App Scandal

WENN/Instar Celebrity

Ben made headlines after social media influencer Nivine Jay shared on TikTok a video, which has since gone viral, that the Batman depicter sent to her after he was unmatched on the dating app.

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen is weighing on the whole Raya app situation involving Ben Affleck and social media influencer Nivine Jay. Sharing her opinion on the matter, the "Lip Sync Battle" co-host took to Twitter to slam both the actor and the influencer.

The TV personality and model seemingly wasn't impressed with the idea of celebrities going on the dating app as she wrote on the micro-blogging platform, "I agree celebs shouldn't be making these creepy desperate video replies on raya." However, the wife of John Legend also thought that "it's tacky to release private messages."

Concluding her take on the situation, the mom of two tweeted, "Ya both wrong, congrats."

Ben made headlines after Nivine shared on TikTok a video, which has since gone viral, that the Batman depicter in "Zack Snyder's Justice League" sent to her. In the said clip, the actor asked Nivine why she unmatched him on Raya. "Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me," the 48-year-old actor said in the video.

Nivine, meanwhile, explained that she unmatched him thinking that it was a fake account. "Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram," she wrote on the post. She later captioned the footage, "Sorry Ben."

As some others labeled the "Gone Girl" actor a "creep," Nivine jumped to his defense. "I'm seeing a lot of comments calling him a creep and l don't think that's fair. l wasn't making fun of him in the video," she explained. "l was making fun of myself for thinking he was a catfish and it was just supposed to be funny."