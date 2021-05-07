 
 

Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Both Ben Affleck and the Woman Outing Him Amid Viral Raya App Scandal

Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Both Ben Affleck and the Woman Outing Him Amid Viral Raya App Scandal
WENN/Instar
Celebrity

Ben made headlines after social media influencer Nivine Jay shared on TikTok a video, which has since gone viral, that the Batman depicter sent to her after he was unmatched on the dating app.

  • May 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen is weighing on the whole Raya app situation involving Ben Affleck and social media influencer Nivine Jay. Sharing her opinion on the matter, the "Lip Sync Battle" co-host took to Twitter to slam both the actor and the influencer.

The TV personality and model seemingly wasn't impressed with the idea of celebrities going on the dating app as she wrote on the micro-blogging platform, "I agree celebs shouldn't be making these creepy desperate video replies on raya." However, the wife of John Legend also thought that "it's tacky to release private messages."

Concluding her take on the situation, the mom of two tweeted, "Ya both wrong, congrats."

  See also...

Chrissy Teigen weighed in on Ben Affleck's Raya app situation

Chrissy Teigen weighed in on Ben Affleck's Raya app situation.

Ben made headlines after Nivine shared on TikTok a video, which has since gone viral, that the Batman depicter in "Zack Snyder's Justice League" sent to her. In the said clip, the actor asked Nivine why she unmatched him on Raya. "Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me," the 48-year-old actor said in the video.

Nivine, meanwhile, explained that she unmatched him thinking that it was a fake account. "Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram," she wrote on the post. She later captioned the footage, "Sorry Ben."

As some others labeled the "Gone Girl" actor a "creep," Nivine jumped to his defense. "I'm seeing a lot of comments calling him a creep and l don't think that's fair. l wasn't making fun of him in the video," she explained. "l was making fun of myself for thinking he was a catfish and it was just supposed to be funny."

You can share this post!

Matthew Perry's Dating App Girl Posted Her FaceTime Call With the Star to Warn Young Girls

Bill Gates' Family Is 'Furious' at Him Over Divorce, Yella Beezy Shoots His Shot With Melinda
Related Posts
Chrissy Teigen Misspells Lori Loughlin's Name While Taking a Jab at Her College Admissions Scandal

Chrissy Teigen Misspells Lori Loughlin's Name While Taking a Jab at Her College Admissions Scandal

Chrissy Teigen Discusses Khloe Kardashian's Photoshop Scandal on Therapy Due to Own Body Insecurity

Chrissy Teigen Discusses Khloe Kardashian's Photoshop Scandal on Therapy Due to Own Body Insecurity

Chrissy Teigen Questions Animosity Towards Meghan Markle After Bonding Over Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen Questions Animosity Towards Meghan Markle After Bonding Over Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen Says Kim Kardashian 'Gave Her All' to Save Her Marriage to Kanye West

Chrissy Teigen Says Kim Kardashian 'Gave Her All' to Save Her Marriage to Kanye West

Most Read
Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings
Celebrity

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

Kelly Osbourne Unbothered Being Labeled 'Racist' Following Mom Sharon's Exit From 'The Talk'

Kelly Osbourne Unbothered Being Labeled 'Racist' Following Mom Sharon's Exit From 'The Talk'

Blueface's Artist Chrisean Rock Not Taking Slick Woods' Illness as Excuse for Starting Altercation

Blueface's Artist Chrisean Rock Not Taking Slick Woods' Illness as Excuse for Starting Altercation

Bill Gates Makes Melinda a Billionaire on Day of Divorce Filing, Translator Denies Being Homewrecker

Bill Gates Makes Melinda a Billionaire on Day of Divorce Filing, Translator Denies Being Homewrecker

Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter

Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Michel'le Denies Catching Dr. Dre in Bed With a Man

Michel'le Denies Catching Dr. Dre in Bed With a Man

Gwyneth Paltrow Sparks Backlash After Skipping Line at Santa Monica DMV

Gwyneth Paltrow Sparks Backlash After Skipping Line at Santa Monica DMV

Bill Gates Still Seeing Ex Ann Winblad While Married to Melinda

Bill Gates Still Seeing Ex Ann Winblad While Married to Melinda

Tallulah Willis Says Yes to Boyfriend's Proposal With 'Absolute Most Certainty'

Tallulah Willis Says Yes to Boyfriend's Proposal With 'Absolute Most Certainty'

Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z Among Stars Given VIP Visa in U.K.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z Among Stars Given VIP Visa in U.K.