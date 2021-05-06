 
 

Donald Trump Slams Social Media Bosses for Taking Away Free Speech After His Facebook Ban Continues

WENN
Celebrity

The former President of the United States calls Facebook, Twitter, and Google 'a total disgrace and an embarrassment' to the country for banning him from the platforms.

  • May 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former U.S. President Donald Trump has lashed out at Facebook officials after his ban from the social media platform was upheld by members of an independent review board.

On Wednesday (05May21), officials on the Oversight Board, which examines content-policy decisions, declared the reality TV star-turned-politician should remain barred from using the platform, and the Facebook-owned Instagram app, following multiple statements he made seeking to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, which led to the storming of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on 6 January.

In their ruling, boardmembers wrote, "The Board found that, in maintaining an unfounded narrative of electoral fraud and persistent calls to action, Mr. Trump created an environment where a serious risk of violence was possible."

"At the time of Mr. Trump's posts, there was a clear, immediate risk of harm and his words of support for those involved in the riots legitimized their violent actions."

However, Oversight Board members declared Facebook chiefs must review the ban within six months, and "determine and justify a proportionate response that is consistent with the rules that are applied to other users of its platform."

An angry Trump, who was permanently barred from Twitter in February, has since responded to the news in a fiery statement issued to media outlets.

"What Facebook, Twitter, and Google have done is a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our Country," he wrote.

"Free Speech has been taken away from the President of the United States because the Radical Left Lunatics are afraid of the truth, but the truth will come out anyway, bigger and stronger than ever before."

He added, "These corrupt social media companies must pay a political price, and must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our Electoral Process."

Trump's Facebook account was temporarily frozen on 7 January, with platform bosses choosing to suspend his login until at least President Joe Biden's inauguration on 20 January.

Iconic Levi's Model Nick Kamen Dies at 59

Marilyn Manson Hit With New Abuse Allegations by Another Ex Ashley Morgan Smithline
