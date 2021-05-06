 
 

Iconic Levi's Model Nick Kamen Dies at 59

The British model, who shot to fame for starring in an iconic commercial for Levi's jeans in the 1980s before launching his music career, has passed away at the age of 59.

AceShowbiz - Nick Kamen, who shot to fame after starring in an iconic TV ad for Levi's jeans, has died at the age of 59.

The Essex-born model and singer was best known for starring in the 1985 television ad, which saw him strip to his underwear in a laundrette.

As a result of the ad, Nick found international stardom and later launched a singing career, reaching the Top 10 with song "Each Time You Break My Heart", which was written by Madonna, who also provided backing vocals on the track.

In a 1986 BBC Radio interview, Madonna said she was inspired by Nick's "charisma" and "beautiful voice."

His friend Boy George paid tribute to the star following the news of his death, sharing a throwback picture of them together, which he captioned, "R.I.P to the most beautiful and sweetest man Nick Kamen."

Nick was 18 years old when he shot the career-changing Levis ad, during which he is seen stripping off and washing his clothes in front of a host of onlookers in a laundrette to the sound of Marvin Gaye's 1968 hit "Heard It Through the Grapevine".

His music career produced four albums between 1987 and 1992.

Other stars paying tribute to the late model included comedian Matt Lucas who wrote on Twitter, "If you didn't have a crush on Nick Kamen in the 80s, you probably weren't there. RIP."

One of the Duran Duran members penned, "So so sad to hear of the passing of Nick Kamen. One of the loveliest and gentlest men I ever met. He was a beloved friend to my daughter and her Mom. We shall all miss him. RIP Nick - JT."

Actress Susie Cave posted on her Instagram Stories, "RIP Nick Kamen my sweet friend."

