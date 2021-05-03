'American Idol': Viewers Are Enraged After Fan-Favorite Is Eliminated Following a Twist

 
 

On the Disney Night, the Top 10 of the current season 19 hit the stage to sing Disney classics with host Ryan Seacrest announcing Arthur Gunn, the runner-up of season 18, as the Comeback winner.

  May 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - "American Idol" aired its new episode on Sunday, May 2. On the Disney Night, the Top 10 of the current season 19 hit the stage to sing Disney classics with host Ryan Seacrest announcing Arthur Gunn, the runner-up of season 18, as the Comeback winner.

Kicking off that night was Willie Spence as he sang a powerful take on "Circle of Life" from "The Lion King". Judge Lionel Richie thought his "delivery is just so incredible." Following it up was Deshawn Goncalves who took the stage to sing "When You Wish Upon a Star" from "Pinocchio". Katy Perry noted that the performance showed his "real, true growth."

Later, Casey Bishop offered a rendition of "When She Loved Me" from "Toy STory 2". Katy totally loved the performance, telling Casey that her "vocals will take you to infinity and beyond." Chayce Beckham, meanwhile, opted to perform an alt-rock version of "Baby Mine" from "Dumbo".

Alyssa Weay followed it up with a stunning performance of "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" from "Cinderella". Katy and Lionel loved it as they called the performance "amazing," "elegant and elevated." Arthur, meanwhile, performed his own version of "Remember Me" from "Coco". "That was one of your best performances I've ever seen," Luke raved.

Cassandra Coleman sang "Go the Distance" from "Hercules" which earned her compliments from the judges. Hunter Metts chose to sing his mom's favorite song, "You'll Be In My Heart" from "Tarzan". Rounding out the night, Grace Kinstler belted out "Into the Unknown" from "Frozen II".

When it was time for eliminations, Ryan revealed that Chayce, Casey, Willie, Hunter, Caleb, Grace and Arthur were the Top 7 advancing to the next round. Deshawn, Alyssa and Cassandra were unfortunately eliminated.

The decision, however, was opposed by some viewers. "Caeb & Hunter over Alyssa & DeShawn? WOW! Arthur Gunn is amazing. He shouldn't get the blow back from AI's poor decisions either. It's not his fault. #AmericanIdol should have brought former contestants back NEXT season. It's UNFAIR to this season's contestants & Arthur too!" one person tweeted.

"Boooooooooooo!!! Alyssa should have made it. Not Arthur!!! He had his chance last year. So wrong!! #americanidol," another user opined. "Alyssa and deshaun ??????? GONE??? This is bs and Arthur goes thru?? He's from last year he had his chance #AmericanIdol," one unhappy fan added.

Calling it "the single WORST idea #americanidol has ever had," another person said, "So beyond unfair! ARTHUR GUNN NEEDS TO GO!!! Alyssa Ray sang CIRCLES around him!"

