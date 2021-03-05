 
 

Billie Holiday Biopic Wins Big at 2021 Movies for Grownups Awards

Billie Holiday Biopic Wins Big at 2021 Movies for Grownups Awards
Hulu
Movie

'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' directed by Lee Daniels and fronted by Andra Day has scored the top prize at the AARP The Magazine's Movies for Grownups Awards.

  • Mar 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lee Daniels' "The United States Vs. Billie Holiday" has been crowned Best Picture at the AARP The Magazine's Movies for Grownups Awards.

The biopic, starring Golden Globe winner Andra Day as the jazz icon, claimed the top honour at the annual event while Sophia Loren was named Best Actress for "The Life Ahead" and Anthony Hopkins took home Best Actor for "The Father".

Supporting awards went to Jodie Foster ("The Mauritanian") and Demian Bichir ("Land").

"The Trial of the Chicago 7", which headed into the ceremony with six nominations, was the only film to emerge with two accolades - Best Director and Best Screenwriter for Aaron Sorkin - while Spike Lee's "Da 5 Bloods", which also had six nods, landed just one prize, for Best Buddy Picture, and Regina King's feature film directorial debut, "One Night in Miami…", earned the Best Ensemble title.

  See also...

Awards season favourites "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and "Nomadland" were among the nominees shut out at the Movies for Grownups Awards, which celebrates releases suitable for the 50 and over audience, although "Minari" won Best Intergenerational and "Mank" landed Best Time Capsule.

For the first time in the ceremony's history, event officials also celebrated TV and streaming projects, with "This Is Us" claiming Best Series and "The Queen's Gambit" scoring Best TV Movie/Limited Series.

Following up on the show's Golden Globe wins, "Schitt's Creek" star Catherine O'Hara won Best Actress (TV/Streaming) while Mark Ruffalo landed Best Actor (TV/Streaming) for "I Know This Much Is True".

The winners will be feted during a virtual ceremony on 28 March (21) when George Clooney will receive the Career Achievement honour.

You can share this post!

Adam Levine Says Maroon 5's New Album Is 'Finished, Mastered, and Delivered'
Related Posts
Andra Day Still Recovering From Billie Holiday Movie as She Smoked and Drank a Lot During Filming

Andra Day Still Recovering From Billie Holiday Movie as She Smoked and Drank a Lot During Filming

Andra Day Claims Desperation to Portray Billie Holiday Led to Her Abusing Her Body

Andra Day Claims Desperation to Portray Billie Holiday Led to Her Abusing Her Body

Most Read
Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth Spotted on 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Set for First Time
Movie

Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth Spotted on 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Set for First Time

'The Blacksmith' Shooting Delay Forced Nick Jonas to Bow Out of Leading Role

'The Blacksmith' Shooting Delay Forced Nick Jonas to Bow Out of Leading Role

Robin Wright Gets Emotional Upon Learning About Jill Biden's Reaction to Her Directorial Debut Film

Robin Wright Gets Emotional Upon Learning About Jill Biden's Reaction to Her Directorial Debut Film

Oprah Winfrey Unveiled Among Those Fooled by Eddie Murphy's Disguise in 'Coming to America'

Oprah Winfrey Unveiled Among Those Fooled by Eddie Murphy's Disguise in 'Coming to America'

T.I. Not Returning for 'Ant-Man 3' Following Sexual Abuse Allegations by Multiple Women

T.I. Not Returning for 'Ant-Man 3' Following Sexual Abuse Allegations by Multiple Women

Tracy Morgan Jokes About Pizza When Apologizing for 'Soul' Slip-Up at 2021 Golden Globes

Tracy Morgan Jokes About Pizza When Apologizing for 'Soul' Slip-Up at 2021 Golden Globes

Alice Eve Leads Horror 'Queen Mary' and Ariana Greenblatt Joins Game Adaptation 'Borderlands'

Alice Eve Leads Horror 'Queen Mary' and Ariana Greenblatt Joins Game Adaptation 'Borderlands'

'Soul' Leads Nominations at 2021 Annie Awards

'Soul' Leads Nominations at 2021 Annie Awards

Kingsley Ben-Adir and Bukky Bakray Nominated for 2021 BAFTA Rising Star Award

Kingsley Ben-Adir and Bukky Bakray Nominated for 2021 BAFTA Rising Star Award

Michael B. Jordan Goes on Vendetta in First 'Without Remorse' Trailer

Michael B. Jordan Goes on Vendetta in First 'Without Remorse' Trailer

Billie Holiday Biopic Wins Big at 2021 Movies for Grownups Awards

Billie Holiday Biopic Wins Big at 2021 Movies for Grownups Awards