Billie Holiday Biopic Wins Big at 2021 Movies for Grownups Awards

'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' directed by Lee Daniels and fronted by Andra Day has scored the top prize at the AARP The Magazine's Movies for Grownups Awards.

Mar 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lee Daniels' "The United States Vs. Billie Holiday" has been crowned Best Picture at the AARP The Magazine's Movies for Grownups Awards.

The biopic, starring Golden Globe winner Andra Day as the jazz icon, claimed the top honour at the annual event while Sophia Loren was named Best Actress for "The Life Ahead" and Anthony Hopkins took home Best Actor for "The Father".

Supporting awards went to Jodie Foster ("The Mauritanian") and Demian Bichir ("Land").

"The Trial of the Chicago 7", which headed into the ceremony with six nominations, was the only film to emerge with two accolades - Best Director and Best Screenwriter for Aaron Sorkin - while Spike Lee's "Da 5 Bloods", which also had six nods, landed just one prize, for Best Buddy Picture, and Regina King's feature film directorial debut, "One Night in Miami…", earned the Best Ensemble title.

Awards season favourites "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and "Nomadland" were among the nominees shut out at the Movies for Grownups Awards, which celebrates releases suitable for the 50 and over audience, although "Minari" won Best Intergenerational and "Mank" landed Best Time Capsule.

For the first time in the ceremony's history, event officials also celebrated TV and streaming projects, with "This Is Us" claiming Best Series and "The Queen's Gambit" scoring Best TV Movie/Limited Series.

Following up on the show's Golden Globe wins, "Schitt's Creek" star Catherine O'Hara won Best Actress (TV/Streaming) while Mark Ruffalo landed Best Actor (TV/Streaming) for "I Know This Much Is True".

The winners will be feted during a virtual ceremony on 28 March (21) when George Clooney will receive the Career Achievement honour.