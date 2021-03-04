The Game Denies Allegations That He Scams Unsigned Artists

Instagram Music

AceShowbiz - The Game has set the record straights. Amid accusations that he conned unsigned artists for money, the "Hate It or Love It" spitter has denied the allegations in an interview with HipHopDx.

The Game alluded that the accusations emerged as the artists were mad because getting their mixtapes uploaded on The Game's unofficial Soundcloud account did not make them overnight celebrities. "So when someone that doesn't happen with some unsigned artists, well that person is mad, right? Because they thought that this drop or this mixtape slot was going to change their lives, when in reality it's just a step on the ladder," he revealed to HipHopDX.

He went on to explain himself, "Use it as you may and get as much as you can off of it, but it's not going to make you DaBaby. Basically, I'm just trying to uplift artists with dope opportunities."

The Game also said that the allegations grabbed people's attention better, even though there're others he's helped, because people were naturally attracted to negative headlines. "If you posted an article right now that said, 'French Montana helps out needy children in Africa,' I would be like, 'That's sweet. That's sweet' and I would f***ing keep scrolling," he divulged. "If you post, 'French Montana socks a kid in Africa,' I'm clicking on that because I want to see if there's a video. We can't help our human nature. So of course the negative stories are going to f***ing have that type of impact."

According to a report, The Gama slided "into rappers DM's talking about 'I see you working' and then goes on to offer them a $500-$1,000 slot on one of his SoundCloud mixtapes."

The report added, "He doesn't upload on his verified SoundCloud account, he uploads on a separate account with only 266 followers. In addition, he doesn't market it on Instagram or Facebook, nor makes an appearance on any on the songs."