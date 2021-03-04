Titus Welliver Promises 'The Ride Will Only Get Better' With 'Bosch' Spin-Off

Amazon Studios TV

Being ordered to series by IMDb TV, this untitled new series will follow Harry Bosch and his one-time adversary, attorney Honey 'Money' Chandler, as they form an unlikely partnership.

AceShowbiz - Actor Titus Welliver is heading back to the Los Angeles Police Department for a new "Bosch" spin-off series.

The star had been due to hang up his gun and badge as homicide detective Harry Bosch after the premiere of the seventh and final season of the Amazon show this summer, but now he's been recruited to reprise his role for another chapter of the story, based on the books by bestselling author Michael Connelly.

The spin-off will focus on an unlikely partnership between Bosch and tough attorney Honey "Money" Chandler, played by Mimi Rogers, and has been ordered to series by streaming service bosses at IMDb TV. Madison Lintz will also reprise her role as Maddie, Bosch's teenaged daughter.

"To say I am ecstatic is an understatement!" Welliver shared in a statement. "To be given the opportunity to tell more Harry Bosch stories is a tremendous gift. The process of shooting season 7 with the shadow of it being our final loomed heavily so when the idea was presented to continue with the possibility of a spinoff, without hesitation I said, 'Let's go'."

"To all of our Bosch fans, thank [sic] for your incredible support for all these years and I can promise you the ride will only get better!"

Also expressing excitement over the picking up of the untitled spin-off was Connelly. "I am beyond excited by this and I think the fans that have called for more Bosch will be as well," the author said. "To continue the Harry Bosch story and see him team up with 'Money' Chandler will be more than I could have ever wished for."

"And to continue our relationship with Amazon and be part of the IMDb TV lineup will ensure our commitment to providing viewers with a high-quality, creative and relevant show," he continued. "I can't wait to get started."