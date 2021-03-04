 
 

Mariah Carey Sued by Estranged Brother Over Tell-All Book

The 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' hitmaker has been slapped with a lawsuit by her brother Morgan over her memoir, a month after sister Alison sued her as well.

  • Mar 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mariah Carey is facing another family legal dispute after her estranged brother filed suit over allegations made in her memoir.

Morgan Carey claims his superstar sister falsely painted him as a violent man in her 2020 autobiography, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey", in which the singer described a struggle between him and their father, which sparked a call to the police.

According to court papers obtained by TMZ, Mariah wrote in the book, "It took twelve cops to pull my brother and father apart. The big bodies of men, all entangled like a swirling hurricane, crashed loudly into the living room."

"I was a little girl with very few memories of a big brother who protected me. More often, I felt I had to protect myself from him, and sometimes I would find myself protecting my mother from him too."

She also recalled an incident in which he is accused of shoving their mum against a wall, "Suddenly there was a loud, sharp noise, like an actual gunshot. My brother had pushed my mother with such force that her body slammed into the wall, making a loud cracking sound."

Morgan insists he never physically fought with their dad when Mariah was a child and disputes her account of the alleged attack on their mum because there are many witnesses who can attest to the "deep affection" mother and son share.

He also argues Mariah contradicts her own claims by later recalling how their mum once said, "Morgan is the only one I love."

Morgan is seeking undisclosed damages for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress from the "Hero" hitmaker, whose representatives have yet to comment on the lawsuit.

The news emerges a month after their sister, Alison Carey, also sued Mariah for emotional distress for comments made in the memoir, demanding at least $1.25 million (£894,000) in compensation.

