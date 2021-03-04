 
 

Sugababes Call Off 20th Anniversary Reunion Plans

Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan, and Siobhan Donaghy have been forced to scrap reunion plans meant to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their first studio album 'One Touch'.

AceShowbiz - Sugababes have ditched their plans to reunite for their 20th anniversary.

The original members of the girl group, Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan, and Siobhan Donaghy, had been planning on marking the release of their debut album, "One Touch", last November (20) - with new music and shows planned.

However, Keisha now resides in Canada and is focused on becoming an actress and Mutya has a solo EP on the way.

Siobhan, meanwhile, decided it was best not to attend the studio as she has a little boy who she wants to keep safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Britain's The Sun newspaper.

And Keisha admitted the global health crisis made it "tricky" for them to fulfil their plans.

The budding actress spilled on Instagram Live, "We had so many plans for last year. 2020 was our anniversary year, we built it up to do so many things but it didn't happen, so we have to restructure."

"We just have to be motivated to do it and passionate about it and once we are actually in the studio it flows really easily for us. But it's about getting us all on the same page on the same date and the pandemic makes it really tricky. It just has to be organic and be on the same page as far as our schedules are concerned."

  See also...

The 36-year-old star revealed she was also set for her first acting role, before coronavirus stalled the production.

She added, "I've been taking acting classes. I did land a role but the virus has put a pause on everything there as well."

Their first LP, 2000's "One Touch", included the hits "Run for Cover" and "Overload".

However, shortly after the album was released Siobhan quit the group with Heidi Range taking her place.

In 2005, Mutya left stating she could no longer commit to the band after giving birth to daughter Tahlia in March of that year. Mutya was replaced by Amelle Berrabah, which meant Keisha was the only original Sugababe left.

However, she quit in 2009 to be replaced by Jade Ewen before the final incarnation of the pop group disbanded in 2011.

The original Sugababes reunited in 2013 as MKS to release the song "Flatline".

