Kobe Bryant's Wife Inspired by Late Husband and Daughter to Stand Strong Amid Her Grief

Vanessa Bryant is still struggling to cope with the tragic deaths of Kobe and Gianna, more than a year after the fatal helicopter crash, but their memory helps her 'keep going.'

Mar 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kobe Bryant's widow is motivated to push through the grief and "keep going" by the memory of the basketball icon and their late daughter Gianna.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend and 13-year-old Gianna were killed in a tragic helicopter crash in January, 2020, and now, more than a year after the heartbreaking loss, Vanessa Bryant has admitted she still struggles to come to terms with their untimely deaths.

Speaking to People magazine, Vanessa said, "I can't say that I'm strong every day. I can't say that there aren't days where I feel like I can't survive to the next."

However, Vanessa draws strength from her surviving children, daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, four, and 20-month-old Capri.

"I guess the best way to describe it is that Kobe and Gigi motivate me to keep going," she shared. "They inspire me to try harder and be better every day. Their love is unconditional and they motivate me in so many different ways."

Vanessa continued of the constant grieving process, "This pain is unimaginable (but) you just have to get up and push forward."

"Lying in bed crying isn't going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again. But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that's what I do."

Vanessa recently put Evan Rachel Wood and Abigail Disney on blast over their unfavorable tweets about late husband Kobe following his tragic passing in January 2020.