Ioan Gruffudd Officially Files for Divorce From Alice Evans

The 'Fantastic Four' actor has finally submitted documents to legally end his marriage to the 'Vampire Diaries' actress after more than thirteen years of marriage.

Mar 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Ioan Gruffudd has called time on his marriage to Alice Evans, weeks after she announced the couple had split.

The "Fantastic Four" star has filed for divorce in Los Angeles.

Actress Alice revealed her husband had left the family in a Twitter statement back in January (21), writing, "My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week. Me and our young daughter's girls are very confused and sad (sic)... We haven't been given a reason except that he 'no longer loves me.' I'm so sorry."

The couple later released a joint statement, which read, "As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for our family and we remain committed to our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

The stars wed in 2007.

Alice has been very candid about the break-up and her feelings on social media. "Thank you for your kind comments. As for the unkind ones, I get it. It must be weird to comprehend why somebody would share their pain on social media rather than with their nearest and dearest," she recently told her online followers.

She explained, "I don't have a mum, or a dad. I don't have any close friends in L.A. I've looked after my kids for half their lives alone... You can say what you want about me being an attention seeker but you know it's not true. You just want a reason to put me down. Please - go ahead. I'm impenetrable."