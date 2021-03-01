Lady GaGa's Father Demands Justice for Hero Dog Walker After Stolen Pets Were Found

WENN/Brian To/Ivan Nikolov Celebrity

Though he could breathe a sigh of relief because his daughter's beloved pooched dogs have been safely returned, Joseph Germanotta still wants the snatchers to be charged with assault and attempted murder.

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa's father is calling for the thugs who stole the pop superstar's two French bulldogs to face harsh punishments for the brutal shooting of his daughter's dog walker.

Ryan Fischer was ambushed on Wednesday night, February 24, and shot four times while walking GaGa's three pups in Los Angeles.

Koji and Gustav were snatched by the attackers, as Fischer was subsequently hospitalized, but a woman found the pets tied to a pole in an alley late on Friday, and after recognizing them from the news headlines, contacted GaGa's representatives via the email address the singer had circulated as she offered $500,000 (£359,000) - no questions asked - for the dogs' return.

She was instructed to hand them in to a local police station, and sources tell TMZ the "Born This Way" hitmaker, who is currently on location in Italy, plans to honor her word and reward the lady with the finder's fee.

The suspects, described as two black males aged between 20 and 25, are still at large, but GaGa's dad, Joe Germanotta, wants them to be charged with assault and attempted murder.

"Letting Koji and Gustav go unharmed was nice but they must be punished for what they did to Ryan," he told Fox News. "Special thanks to the doctors and nurses in the emergency room."

"I am relieved that Ryan is going to be OK and Koji and Gustav were found. Thanks to the LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department)."

Fischer, who GaGa hailed a "hero" earlier on Friday, is currently said to be in a "stable" condition, and is expected to make a full recovery.