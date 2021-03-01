Morgan Wallen's 'Dangerous' Continues to Break Record as It Spends 7 Weeks at Billboard 200

Music

AceShowbiz - Morgan Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album" makes another chart history. The album is named as the only country album to spend its first seven weeks at No. 1 in the 64-year history of the Billboard 200. It earned 89,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending February 25, according to MRC Data.

Off the number, 80,000 are in the form of SEA units, equaling 110.79 million on-demand streams of the album's songs. Album sales comprise 7,000, while TEA units comprise 2,000.

Back to this week's chart, Ariana Grande's former No. 1 "Positions" ascends to No. 2 after earning 49,000 equivalent album units, thanks to the album reissue on February 19 featuring five additional tracks. Trailing behind is Pop Smoke's "Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon" that rises one spot from No. 4 to No. 3 with 43,000 units.

Lil Durk's "The Voice" dips from No. 3 to No. 4 with 38,000 equivalent album units earned. As for Pooh Shiesty's "Sheisty Season", it is steady at No. 5 after earning 37,000 units. Meanwhile, The Weeknd's former No. 1 "After Hours" plummets from No. 2 to No. 6 with just under 37,000 units.

BTS' (Bangtan Boys) "Be" returns to the Top 10 as it soars high from No. 74 to No. 7 with 36,000 units following album reissue on February 19 in a new deluxe CD package. Dua Lipa's "Future Nostalgia" dips from No. 7 to No. 8 with 30,000 equivalent album units earned, while Luke Combs' "What You See Is What You Get" bounces back from No. 11 to No. 9 with just over 28,000 units.

Rounding out the Top 10 is Lil Baby's former leader "My Turn" that rises from No. 13 to No. 10 with 28,000 units.

