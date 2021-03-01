Ice Cube Accuses Warner Bros. of Holding 'Friday' Film Franchise Hostage

Instagram Movie

Venting his frustration on social media, the rapper playing Craig Jones in the family comedy movie claims that the studio bosses do not allow him to take his ideas to other studios.

AceShowbiz - Rapper/actor Ice Cube has accused Warner Bros. studio bosses of holding his "Friday" film franchise hostage by refusing to green light a new sequel.

The hip-hop icon previously revealed his planned final "Friday" instalment had stalled following the 2019 death of his movie dad, John Witherspoon, and now Cube claims film executives don't want to move forward with the project at all - or allow him to take his ideas to other studios.

Taking to Twitter to vent his frustration on Friday, February 26, he wrote, "#freefriday from the jaws of Warner Bros. who refuses to make more sequels. They have hi-jacked the happiness of the culture (sic)."

Sources tell TMZ Cube wanted to pitch the sequel plans to other production officials, but Warner executives would not release the rights to the franchise for him to do so.

Fans have been calling on Cube to reunite his movie family for a long-awaited follow-up for years, as the original "Friday" debuted in 1995 and spawned 2000's "Next Friday", as well as the most recent sequel, "Friday After Next", which was released in 2002.

Warner chiefs have yet to respond to Cube's allegations.

Back in 2019, Cube shared his plans for the fourth sequel of "Friday". During an appearance in an episode of ESPN's "The Jump", the 51-year-old claimed that "Last Friday" has had a completed script, and he was aiming to release it on April 26, 2020, which was the original film's 25th anniversary.

"We are pushing for it, we finished the script, we are getting notes from the studio and it's going back and forth," he shared. "Get into pre-production and start hiring. It would be nice for this to come out on the 25th anniversary."