Jonah Hill Shares Empowering Overcoming Body Insecurities From Years of Being Mocked Publicly

Finally brave enough to go shirtless after years of struggles in accepting his body, the '21 Jump Street' cast speaks up about the negative treatment he had received during his life in the spotlight.

Mar 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Jonah Hill has learned to "finally love and accept" his body after years of "public mockery".

"The Wolf of Wall Street" star took to social media on Friday, February 27 to share a screen shot of paparazzi photos which show him shirtless after going surfing in Malibu, California.

The images prompted Jonah, who has battled weight issues over the years, to speak out about the negative treatment he had received during his life in the spotlight as he shared a message of empowerment for other youngsters struggling with their looks.

He explained on Twitter, "I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren't exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers."

"So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can't phase me anymore is dope," he continued.

"I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself. This isn't a 'good for me' post," he elaborated. "And it's definitely not a 'feel bad for me post'. It's for the the kids who don't take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You're wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love (sic)."

Jonah has since been flooded with warm-hearted support for his candid sharing. In the comment section of his Instagram post, "The Beach Bum" actor could be seen being applauded by Justin Timberlake who wrote, "You are a G!!! And my spirit animal! Love you, bro!" His sister Beanie Feldstein also sent him some love by writing, "You're the best in the world I love you."