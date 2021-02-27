 
 

Family of Lady GaGa's Dog Walker Grateful to Pop Star for Her 'Non-Stop Love and Concern'

The relatives of the man who was shot while walking the 'Poker Face' singer's pets have thanked the chart-topping star for her love and support while he's hospitalized.

  • Feb 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - The family of Lady GaGa's dog walker has thanked the pop superstar for her concern after he was shot four times during a dog-napping drama in Los Angeles.

Ryan Fischer is expected to make a full recovery after he tried to fight off thugs who stole two of GaGa's precious French bulldogs on Wednesday night (24Feb21), and now his family members are speaking out to give friends and fans an update.

"We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan," the statement reads. "Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset."

"Ryan loves (dogs) Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does, so we join in her plea for their safe return."

The "Poker Face" singer has offered a $500,000 (£358,000) reward for the safe return of her pets.

A third dog, Miss Asia, ran off during the attack and was later picked up by police officers, who are still investigating the incident.

Los Angeles Police Department officials have now released a description of the two men, who shot Fischer and stole two of GaGa's dogs.

The suspects are described as black males, between the ages of 20 and 25, who were seen in a white Nissan Altima. The shooter has blond dreadlocks and was wearing a black hoodie.

