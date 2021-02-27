 
 

Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton Top Nominations at 2021 ACM Awards

Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton Top Nominations at 2021 ACM Awards
WENN
Music

The 'My Church' hitmaker and the 'Starting Over' star are leading nominees at the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards with a total of six nods each.

  • Feb 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton lead the 2021 ACM Awards nominations with six apiece.

Maren is up for Female Artist of the Year while Chris will compete for the Entertainer and Male Artist of the Year honours.

Miranda Lambert follows with five nominations, including her 15th nomination for Female Artist of the Year.

Lambert is the most nominated female artist in the history of the Academy of Country Music Awards with 68 nods.

This year's nominations list, released on Friday (26Feb21), makes history as every Single of the Year nod features a woman artist - Lambert, Gabby Barrett, Carly Pearce, Ingrid Andress, and Morris. A record four black artists - Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton, and John Legend - are also nominated.

The full list of nominees is:

Entertainer of the Year:



Female Artist of the Year:



Male Artist of the Year:



Duo of the Year:



Group of the Year:

  See also...



New Female Artist of the Year:



New Male Artist of the Year:



Album of the Year:



Single of the Year:



Song of the Year:



Video of the Year:



Songwriter of the Year:

  • Ashley Gorley
  • Michael Hardy
  • Hillary Lindsey
  • Shane McAnally
  • Josh Osborne



Music Event of the Year:

You can share this post!

Prince Harry Reveals Son Archie's First Word, Meghan Markle Lets It Slip Cute Nickname for Husband

Family of Lady GaGa's Dog Walker Grateful to Pop Star for Her 'Non-Stop Love and Concern'

Related Posts
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Penned Their Wedding Vows in a Bar

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Penned Their Wedding Vows in a Bar

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Discuss Their Creative Partnership After Release of First Duet

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Discuss Their Creative Partnership After Release of First Duet

Maren Morris and More Condemn Morgan Wallen as ACM Rules Him Ineligible for 2021 Awards

Maren Morris and More Condemn Morgan Wallen as ACM Rules Him Ineligible for 2021 Awards

Maren Morris Calls Off Tour, Focuses on Completing Third Album

Maren Morris Calls Off Tour, Focuses on Completing Third Album

Most Read
6ix9ine Shows Cease and Desist Letter Sent by Meek Mill Over 'ZAZA' Music Video
Music

6ix9ine Shows Cease and Desist Letter Sent by Meek Mill Over 'ZAZA' Music Video

Lil Durk Reacts to Yaya Mayweather Throwing Tantrum Over His Pooh Shiesty Collab Playing

Lil Durk Reacts to Yaya Mayweather Throwing Tantrum Over His Pooh Shiesty Collab Playing

Meek Mill Apologizes to Kobe Bryant's Widow in Private Following Insensitive Song Lyrics

Meek Mill Apologizes to Kobe Bryant's Widow in Private Following Insensitive Song Lyrics

Lil Uzi Vert Gets a Taste of Rock Through Blink-182 Collaboration

Lil Uzi Vert Gets a Taste of Rock Through Blink-182 Collaboration

Hannah Reid of London Grammar Suffers From Fibromyalgia Relapse During Third Album Recording

Hannah Reid of London Grammar Suffers From Fibromyalgia Relapse During Third Album Recording

Duff McKagan to Release Album He Recorded With Pre-Guns N' Roses Band

Duff McKagan to Release Album He Recorded With Pre-Guns N' Roses Band

Taylor Swift Countersues Utah Theme Park After She's Accused of 'Evermore' Trademark Infringement

Taylor Swift Countersues Utah Theme Park After She's Accused of 'Evermore' Trademark Infringement

Jonas Brothers Deny Split Rumors, Promise 'Exciting Stuff' Is Coming

Jonas Brothers Deny Split Rumors, Promise 'Exciting Stuff' Is Coming

Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton Top Nominations at 2021 ACM Awards

Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton Top Nominations at 2021 ACM Awards