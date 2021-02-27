Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton Top Nominations at 2021 ACM Awards

WENN Music

The 'My Church' hitmaker and the 'Starting Over' star are leading nominees at the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards with a total of six nods each.

AceShowbiz - Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton lead the 2021 ACM Awards nominations with six apiece.

Maren is up for Female Artist of the Year while Chris will compete for the Entertainer and Male Artist of the Year honours.

Miranda Lambert follows with five nominations, including her 15th nomination for Female Artist of the Year.

Lambert is the most nominated female artist in the history of the Academy of Country Music Awards with 68 nods.

This year's nominations list, released on Friday (26Feb21), makes history as every Single of the Year nod features a woman artist - Lambert, Gabby Barrett, Carly Pearce, Ingrid Andress, and Morris. A record four black artists - Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton, and John Legend - are also nominated.

The full list of nominees is:

Entertainer of the Year:







Female Artist of the Year:







Male Artist of the Year:







Duo of the Year:







Group of the Year:







New Female Artist of the Year:

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack







New Male Artist of the Year:







Album of the Year:







Single of the Year:







Song of the Year:







Video of the Year:







Songwriter of the Year:

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne







Music Event of the Year: