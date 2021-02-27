Joss Whedon Faces More Misconduct Allegations by Colleagues

WENN Celebrity

More people have come forward, accusing the former Marvel filmmaker of bad behavior on the set after Ray Fisher and Charisma Carpenter went public with their claims.

AceShowbiz - Moviemaker Joss Whedon's problems continue to mount - 11 more people have called the director out for his alleged bad behaviour.

"Justice League" star Ray Fisher and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" castmates Charisma Carpenter and Michelle Trachtenberg have taken aim at Whedon, accusing him of acting inappropriately behind the cameras and creating a toxic atmosphere on set, and now another 11 anonymous individuals, who worked with the director on either "Buffy" or "Angel", have spoken out about his antics in a new Variety expose.

They call out the filmmaker for a "pattern of inappropriate, imperious and disparaging behaviour toward those who worked for him", while a source, who allegedly worked with Charisma, has corroborated her story, revealing the actress would often discuss the alleged mistreatment and verbal abuse she suffered, calling it "mean-spirited."

In addition, another source has confirmed to Variety that an effort was made by those around teenager Trachtenberg to ensure she was never alone with the director, reportedly "due to an improper verbal exchange between Whedon and Trachtenberg" while calling the set "aggressively adult, with inappropriate and cutting jokes flying behind the scenes."

Whedon declined to comment on the story.

Ray Fisher recently said the reason why Whedon had been so quiet and hadn't made a move to sue him because studio bosses knew the actor told the truth.

"There's only one reason that I haven't been sued by Joss Whedon, (chairman) Toby Emmerich, (producer) Geoff Johns, (producer) Jon Berg, or Walter Hamada: They know I'm telling the truth," he tweeted.

The actor has since been dropped from "The Flash" movie after he went public with his claims.