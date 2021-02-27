 
 

Joss Whedon Faces More Misconduct Allegations by Colleagues

Joss Whedon Faces More Misconduct Allegations by Colleagues
WENN
Celebrity

More people have come forward, accusing the former Marvel filmmaker of bad behavior on the set after Ray Fisher and Charisma Carpenter went public with their claims.

  • Feb 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Moviemaker Joss Whedon's problems continue to mount - 11 more people have called the director out for his alleged bad behaviour.

"Justice League" star Ray Fisher and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" castmates Charisma Carpenter and Michelle Trachtenberg have taken aim at Whedon, accusing him of acting inappropriately behind the cameras and creating a toxic atmosphere on set, and now another 11 anonymous individuals, who worked with the director on either "Buffy" or "Angel", have spoken out about his antics in a new Variety expose.

They call out the filmmaker for a "pattern of inappropriate, imperious and disparaging behaviour toward those who worked for him", while a source, who allegedly worked with Charisma, has corroborated her story, revealing the actress would often discuss the alleged mistreatment and verbal abuse she suffered, calling it "mean-spirited."

In addition, another source has confirmed to Variety that an effort was made by those around teenager Trachtenberg to ensure she was never alone with the director, reportedly "due to an improper verbal exchange between Whedon and Trachtenberg" while calling the set "aggressively adult, with inappropriate and cutting jokes flying behind the scenes."

  See also...

Whedon declined to comment on the story.

Ray Fisher recently said the reason why Whedon had been so quiet and hadn't made a move to sue him because studio bosses knew the actor told the truth.

"There's only one reason that I haven't been sued by Joss Whedon, (chairman) Toby Emmerich, (producer) Geoff Johns, (producer) Jon Berg, or Walter Hamada: They know I'm telling the truth," he tweeted.

The actor has since been dropped from "The Flash" movie after he went public with his claims.

You can share this post!

Family of Lady GaGa's Dog Walker Grateful to Pop Star for Her 'Non-Stop Love and Concern'

Most Read
New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash
Celebrity

New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

Tiger Woods Gets Visit From Girlfriend at Hospital After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods Gets Visit From Girlfriend at Hospital After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

K. Michelle Gets Candid About Her 'Pain' After Being Made Fun Over Botched Butt Implant Surgery

K. Michelle Gets Candid About Her 'Pain' After Being Made Fun Over Botched Butt Implant Surgery

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

'RHOA' Alum Sheree Whitfield Allegedly Plans on Marrying Infamous Convict Beau

'RHOA' Alum Sheree Whitfield Allegedly Plans on Marrying Infamous Convict Beau

Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn Sends Prayers as He Undergoes Surgery After Car Crash

Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn Sends Prayers as He Undergoes Surgery After Car Crash

Michael B. Jordan Gets 'Serious Quickly' With GF Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan Gets 'Serious Quickly' With GF Lori Harvey

CNN Anchor Sparks Outrage Over 'Disgusting' Comment on Tiger Woods' Car Crash

CNN Anchor Sparks Outrage Over 'Disgusting' Comment on Tiger Woods' Car Crash

Report: Jennifer Aniston Dating a Mystery Man Who Makes Her Feel 'Safe'

Report: Jennifer Aniston Dating a Mystery Man Who Makes Her Feel 'Safe'

Jayda Cheaves Clarifies Why She's Selling Jeep Gifted by Lil Baby

Jayda Cheaves Clarifies Why She's Selling Jeep Gifted by Lil Baby