Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Announce Super Band Silk Sonic and First Album

The '24K Magic' hitmaker has formed a new band with the 'Ventura' star and together they are preparing for their first collaborative album and lead single.

Feb 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have formed a new band, Silk Sonic.

The pair have teamed up to record an album, which appears to be called "An Evening With Silk Sonic", and the first tune from the record - which also features "special guest host" Bootsy Collins - will be released on 5 March (21).

"We locked in and made an album," Bruno wrote on Twitter. "The band's called Silk Sonic. First song drops next Friday 3/5. (sic)"

While Anderson tweeted, "WE MADE AN ALBUM!! YALL GET THE FIRST SONG NEXT FRIDAY 3/5!! ROCKET EMOJIS AND ALL THAT!!! (sic)"

Big Sean replied, "Yes!!!!! So this what u was talking bout 'another album I'm doing' (laughing emoji). (sic)"

Bruno and Anderson are no strangers to working together after they toured with each other on the 35-year-old singer's "24K Magic World Tour" in 2017.

There was speculation at the time that the pair had worked on new material with Chic guitarist Nile Rodgers and a member of Disclosure after a video emerged on social media of the quartet at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London.

Bruno hasn't dropped an album since 2016's "24K Magic".

The "That's What I Like" hitmaker teamed up with Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton for single Blow in 2019, which appeared on Ed's "No. 6 Collaborations Project" album, and in the same year he released song "Please Me" with Cardi B.

Meanwhile, Anderson - real name Brandon Paak Anderson - dropped his fourth studio album, "Ventura", in 2019, a follow up to "Oxnard", "Malibu", and his 2014 debut record "Venice".