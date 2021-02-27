 
 

Sofia Vergara Seeks to Ban Ex Nick Loeb's Lawyer From Representing Him in Louisiana

Sofia Vergara Seeks to Ban Ex Nick Loeb's Lawyer From Representing Him in Louisiana
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Modern Family' actress has filed a legal motion asking a Louisiana court to block her former fiance's lawyer from practicing in the state amid the pair's nasty battle over frozen embryos.

  • Feb 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sofia Vergara has asked a Louisiana court to prevent her ex-fiance Nick Loeb's lawyer Jalesia McQueen from practising in the state.

The "Modern Family" star has been locked in a nasty court fight with Loeb ever since they split in 2014 after refusing to grant him permission to have two embryos they had frozen while they were together brought to term.

Under the terms of their arrangement, both parties have to give their consent before either of them can take action on the embryos, which are stored in California.

  See also...

Loeb had his legal efforts shut down twice prior to 2018 before trying his luck with the judicial system in Louisiana, where embryos are considered "biological human beings" under state law. His first case in 2019 was dismissed, but Loeb appealed before appeals court judges shut down his claim once again.

Loeb announced his intention to appeal again but Vergara has now filed legal papers accusing McQueen - who is based in St. Louis but was granted permission to argue the case in Louisiana "pro hac vice" ("this occasion only") - of making "false statements in pleadings" by saying that Loeb was allegedly living in the Metairie area of Louisiana when "Mr. Loeb and his counsel knew the statements to be false."

According to Page Six, Vergara's attempts to prevent McQueen from practising in Louisiana would prevent her and Loeb from appealing to the Louisiana Supreme Court - which they had previously revealed they were intending to do.

You can share this post!

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Announce Super Band Silk Sonic and First Album

Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton Top Nominations at 2021 ACM Awards
Related Posts
Sofia Vergara's Ex Fiance Gets Denied Custody Claim Over Frozen Embryos in Louisiana

Sofia Vergara's Ex Fiance Gets Denied Custody Claim Over Frozen Embryos in Louisiana

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello File Restraining Order Against Stalker

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello File Restraining Order Against Stalker

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary With Family Picnic

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary With Family Picnic

Sofia Vergara Started to Lose Her Sight When She Turned 40

Sofia Vergara Started to Lose Her Sight When She Turned 40

Most Read
New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash
Celebrity

New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

Tiger Woods Gets Visit From Girlfriend at Hospital After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods Gets Visit From Girlfriend at Hospital After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

K. Michelle Gets Candid About Her 'Pain' After Being Made Fun Over Botched Butt Implant Surgery

K. Michelle Gets Candid About Her 'Pain' After Being Made Fun Over Botched Butt Implant Surgery

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

'RHOA' Alum Sheree Whitfield Allegedly Plans on Marrying Infamous Convict Beau

'RHOA' Alum Sheree Whitfield Allegedly Plans on Marrying Infamous Convict Beau

Michael B. Jordan Gets 'Serious Quickly' With GF Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan Gets 'Serious Quickly' With GF Lori Harvey

Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn Sends Prayers as He Undergoes Surgery After Car Crash

Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn Sends Prayers as He Undergoes Surgery After Car Crash

CNN Anchor Sparks Outrage Over 'Disgusting' Comment on Tiger Woods' Car Crash

CNN Anchor Sparks Outrage Over 'Disgusting' Comment on Tiger Woods' Car Crash

Report: Jennifer Aniston Dating a Mystery Man Who Makes Her Feel 'Safe'

Report: Jennifer Aniston Dating a Mystery Man Who Makes Her Feel 'Safe'

Jayda Cheaves Clarifies Why She's Selling Jeep Gifted by Lil Baby

Jayda Cheaves Clarifies Why She's Selling Jeep Gifted by Lil Baby