Sofia Vergara Seeks to Ban Ex Nick Loeb's Lawyer From Representing Him in Louisiana

The 'Modern Family' actress has filed a legal motion asking a Louisiana court to block her former fiance's lawyer from practicing in the state amid the pair's nasty battle over frozen embryos.

Feb 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sofia Vergara has asked a Louisiana court to prevent her ex-fiance Nick Loeb's lawyer Jalesia McQueen from practising in the state.

The "Modern Family" star has been locked in a nasty court fight with Loeb ever since they split in 2014 after refusing to grant him permission to have two embryos they had frozen while they were together brought to term.

Under the terms of their arrangement, both parties have to give their consent before either of them can take action on the embryos, which are stored in California.

Loeb had his legal efforts shut down twice prior to 2018 before trying his luck with the judicial system in Louisiana, where embryos are considered "biological human beings" under state law. His first case in 2019 was dismissed, but Loeb appealed before appeals court judges shut down his claim once again.

Loeb announced his intention to appeal again but Vergara has now filed legal papers accusing McQueen - who is based in St. Louis but was granted permission to argue the case in Louisiana "pro hac vice" ("this occasion only") - of making "false statements in pleadings" by saying that Loeb was allegedly living in the Metairie area of Louisiana when "Mr. Loeb and his counsel knew the statements to be false."

According to Page Six, Vergara's attempts to prevent McQueen from practising in Louisiana would prevent her and Loeb from appealing to the Louisiana Supreme Court - which they had previously revealed they were intending to do.