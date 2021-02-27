 
 

Prince Harry Reveals Son Archie's First Word, Meghan Markle Lets It Slip Cute Nickname for Husband

Prince Harry Reveals Son Archie's First Word, Meghan Markle Lets It Slip Cute Nickname for Husband
WENN
Celebrity

The Duke of Sussex says his 21-month-old son's first word was a three syllable effort while the Duchess spills her adorable nickname for her British royal husband.

  • Feb 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry has revealed his 21-month-old son Archie's first word was a three syllable effort - crocodile.

The Duke of Sussex, opened up to James Corden on "The Late Late Show" about his family life since moving to the United States with his pregnant wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, telling the chat show host his son is "hysterical" and loved the fact the toddler's "amazing" personality is coming through now the tot has learned to express himself.

He said, "My son is now over a year and a half, he is hysterical, he's got the most amazing personality, he's already putting two, three words together, he's already singing songs."

"His first word was 'crocodile,' three syllables."

The interview segment saw James and his royal guest take a tour of Los Angeles on an open-topped bus, much to Harry's delight.

He initially quipped, "This is subtle, where's the Range Rover?"

He later said, "This is very nice... it's the first time I've been on an open-top bus... not really allowed to. In London I always see them cruising around (with) tourists, and (thought) that would be really good fun because when you live in an area, you never actually go sightseeing. I've always wanted to go sightseeing."

And Harry admitted the interview gave him the first real opportunity to see the sights of his new home town.

  See also...

James asked, "Have you spent much time over in this part of LA, where we are now, since you moved here?"

Harry replied, "No, it's been lockdown. This is the first time I've had a chance to see LA!"

The pair made a stop at the house used in the (Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) for a bathroom break - where Harry rapped the first verse of the show's iconic theme song.

And later, when they FaceTimed Harry's wife, James tried to convince the former "Suits" actress that they should buy the house.

He exclaimed, "You'd be the Fresh Princess of Bel Air."

Meghan joked, "That's wonderful, I think we've done enough moving."

"Haz, how's your tour of LA going?"

Quickly picking up on the nickname, James said, "Haz? I didn't know we were calling you that."

His guest jokingly replied, "Well, you're not my wife."

You can share this post!

Keith Urban Nearly Hit the Man Who 'Whacked' Nicole Kidman at Sydney Opera House
Related Posts
Prince Harry Knew Meghan Markle Was the One on Their Second Date

Prince Harry Knew Meghan Markle Was the One on Their Second Date

Prince Harry Says 'The Crown' Is More Accurate Than Tabloids in Portraying Royal Family

Prince Harry Says 'The Crown' Is More Accurate Than Tabloids in Portraying Royal Family

Is Meghan Markle Hinting at 2nd Baby's Sex With Her Ring?

Is Meghan Markle Hinting at 2nd Baby's Sex With Her Ring?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Interview With Oprah Winfrey Sparks Bidding War in U.K.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Interview With Oprah Winfrey Sparks Bidding War in U.K.

Most Read
New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash
Celebrity

New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

Tiger Woods Gets Visit From Girlfriend at Hospital After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods Gets Visit From Girlfriend at Hospital After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

K. Michelle Gets Candid About Her 'Pain' After Being Made Fun Over Botched Butt Implant Surgery

K. Michelle Gets Candid About Her 'Pain' After Being Made Fun Over Botched Butt Implant Surgery

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

'RHOA' Alum Sheree Whitfield Allegedly Plans on Marrying Infamous Convict Beau

'RHOA' Alum Sheree Whitfield Allegedly Plans on Marrying Infamous Convict Beau

Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn Sends Prayers as He Undergoes Surgery After Car Crash

Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn Sends Prayers as He Undergoes Surgery After Car Crash

Michael B. Jordan Gets 'Serious Quickly' With GF Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan Gets 'Serious Quickly' With GF Lori Harvey

CNN Anchor Sparks Outrage Over 'Disgusting' Comment on Tiger Woods' Car Crash

CNN Anchor Sparks Outrage Over 'Disgusting' Comment on Tiger Woods' Car Crash

Report: Jennifer Aniston Dating a Mystery Man Who Makes Her Feel 'Safe'

Report: Jennifer Aniston Dating a Mystery Man Who Makes Her Feel 'Safe'

Jayda Cheaves Clarifies Why She's Selling Jeep Gifted by Lil Baby

Jayda Cheaves Clarifies Why She's Selling Jeep Gifted by Lil Baby