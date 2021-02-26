Kourtney Kardashian Gives This Suggestion to Scott Disick When He Says He's Ready to Marry Her

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian might not be ready to rekindle her romance with Scott Disick. When her former partner openly stated that he is ready to marry her, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star deflected his declaration by offering him a simple suggestion.

In a sneak peek of an upcoming episode of "KUWTK", the 41-year-old Poosh founder was seen enjoying dinner with the father of her three children. The two of them were joined by members of her family, including mom Kris Jenner, sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Tristan Thompson and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble.

During the meal, Kourtney's sister Kim suddenly asked, "Kourtney and Scott, so when are you guys gonna get back together?" In response to the question, Scott calmly replied, "Wherever Kourt stands, I stand with her. Forever."

Upon hearing her ex's answer, Kourtney softly replied, "That's nice." Her sister Kim then pressed on with her inquiry, "Can we just have like a Kourtney-Scott wedding? That would be epic." Khloe further encouraged Scott to propose to her eldest sibling.

Kourtney's mom chimed in, "Scott, if you could just bring it within yourself to go over there and get on one knee, propose, we'll have the wedding. It'll be amazing. Make my daughter respectable." Not opposing the idea, Scott told Kourtney, "Well, I love you and I'm ready to marry you. Right here, right now. [She] knows that eventually we'll get married and live a good life."

Opposing to the marriage idea, Kourtney hit back by saying, "Or when you want to work on yourself." Responding to her ultimatum, the "Flip It Like Disick" star argued, "What else do I have to do? I would love to know what I can do."

Kourtney and Scott met in 2006. Having gone through an on-and-off relationship for years, they ultimately called it quits in 2015. They, however, remain friendly and have an amicable co-parenting relationship for the sake of their three children, 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign.

Kourtney is currently dating Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker. As for Scott, he is romancing Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's 19-year-old daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin.