 
 

George Clooney Doesn't Dare to Cut Daughter's Hair Amid Pandemic: 'My Wife Would Kill Me!'

George Clooney Doesn't Dare to Cut Daughter's Hair Amid Pandemic: 'My Wife Would Kill Me!'
W Magazine/Juergen Teller
Celebrity

While he has no qualm of cutting his son's hair amid pandemic, the 'Ocean's Eleven' actor says he would never touch his daughter's tresses for fear of angering his wife Amal.

  • Feb 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - George Clooney's wife Amal has banned him from cutting their daughter Ella's hair.

The "Catch-22" star hit headlines last year (20) when he admitted he uses a Flowbee device - which attaches to a vacuum cleaner - to give himself an at-home haircut.

And while he revealed during an interview with W magazine that he's also started cutting his three-year-old son Alexander's locks during the Covid-19 pandemic, he laughed that Amal has forbidden him from trying his luck with Ella's tresses.

"I cut (my son's) hair, and I cut my own hair too, but I've always cut my own hair. My hair is like straw," he explained. "I haven't cut my daughter's hair. I'd get in trouble if I did. If I screw up my son's hair, he'll grow out of it. But my wife would kill me if I touched my daughter's hair."

  See also...

George added that Ella's hair is long and "gorgeous."

Elsewhere in the interview, the "Ocean's Eleven" actor joked that he's taken up washing as a hobby during lockdown.

"I'll tell you what I've taken on as a hobby: two or three loads of laundry a day, dishes all f**king day, because these kids are all slobs," he sighed. "Apparently, you have to wash your children every once in a while."

The star additionally turned into the family tailor amid the pandemic. "I do a lot of sewing the kids' clothes. And my wife's dress that tore," he said in a previous interview. "I was a bachelor for a long time and didn't have any money, and you have to learn how to repair things."

You can share this post!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Interview With Oprah Winfrey Sparks Bidding War in U.K.

Carole Baskin Turns Down Offer to 'Clear the Air' After 'Freak Show' on 'Tiger King' Season 1
Related Posts
Handy George Clooney Transforms Into Family's Personal Tailor During COVID-19 Lockdown

Handy George Clooney Transforms Into Family's Personal Tailor During COVID-19 Lockdown

George Clooney Recalls People Taking Photos Instead of Helping During His 2018 Accident

George Clooney Recalls People Taking Photos Instead of Helping During His 2018 Accident

George Clooney to Tackle New 'Buck Rogers' Series as Executive Producer

George Clooney to Tackle New 'Buck Rogers' Series as Executive Producer

George Clooney and Wife Amal Continue Love Letter Tradition Amid Pandemic

George Clooney and Wife Amal Continue Love Letter Tradition Amid Pandemic

Most Read
New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash
Celebrity

New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash

Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht

Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht

Young Thug Upset After Losing Nearly $1M at Las Vegas Casino

Young Thug Upset After Losing Nearly $1M at Las Vegas Casino

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News

Tiger Woods Gets Visit From Girlfriend at Hospital After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods Gets Visit From Girlfriend at Hospital After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

K. Michelle Gets Candid About Her 'Pain' After Being Made Fun Over Botched Butt Implant Surgery

K. Michelle Gets Candid About Her 'Pain' After Being Made Fun Over Botched Butt Implant Surgery

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy

Katharine McPhee and David Foster 'Doing Wonderfully' After Welcoming Baby Boy

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn Sends Prayers as He Undergoes Surgery After Car Crash

Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn Sends Prayers as He Undergoes Surgery After Car Crash