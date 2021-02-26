George Clooney Doesn't Dare to Cut Daughter's Hair Amid Pandemic: 'My Wife Would Kill Me!'

AceShowbiz - George Clooney's wife Amal has banned him from cutting their daughter Ella's hair.
The "Catch-22" star hit headlines last year (20) when he admitted he uses a Flowbee device - which attaches to a vacuum cleaner - to give himself an at-home haircut.
And while he revealed during an interview with W magazine that he's also started cutting his three-year-old son Alexander's locks during the Covid-19 pandemic, he laughed that Amal has forbidden him from trying his luck with Ella's tresses.
"I cut (my son's) hair, and I cut my own hair too, but I've always cut my own hair. My hair is like straw," he explained. "I haven't cut my daughter's hair. I'd get in trouble if I did. If I screw up my son's hair, he'll grow out of it. But my wife would kill me if I touched my daughter's hair."
George added that Ella's hair is long and "gorgeous."
Elsewhere in the interview, the "Ocean's Eleven" actor joked that he's taken up washing as a hobby during lockdown.
"I'll tell you what I've taken on as a hobby: two or three loads of laundry a day, dishes all f**king day, because these kids are all slobs," he sighed. "Apparently, you have to wash your children every once in a while."
The star additionally turned into the family tailor amid the pandemic. "I do a lot of sewing the kids' clothes. And my wife's dress that tore," he said in a previous interview. "I was a bachelor for a long time and didn't have any money, and you have to learn how to repair things."