Phoebe Dynevor Adds Modeling to Her Resume by Fronting Self-Portrait's Fall Campaign
Having landed her first fashion gig, the 'Bridgerton' actress shares her thoughts of the London-based label when she first discovered it on the set of a photoshoot.

  • Feb 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Bridgerton" star Phoebe Dynevor is adding model to her resume after landing her first fashion campaign.

The Brit, who portrays Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix hit, fronts the new Fall 2021 advertisements for London-based label Self-Portrait, although Dynevor admits she found the experience a little strange as an actress.

Confessing posing for the photos was "weird", she told Britain's The Times, "I had to stay very still, so I had to rein it back."

However, Dynevor is a big fan of the brand's style, and was company founder and creative director Han Chong's first choice to feature in the campaign.

  See also...

"As I was designing this latest collection, I was thinking a lot about the British sensibility and that effortless approach to British style, which I am so often inspired by," he told WWD.com.

"I felt we needed to work with someone to bring this to life rather than present the collection in a traditional show format, and having captured the hearts and imaginations of so many people over the last few months, I knew Phoebe would be the perfect woman."

Recalling how she first discovered Self-Portrait on the set of a photoshoot, Dynevor said, "[It was] an instant love affair. I love the strong structures he creates from such delicate and stunning fabrics and this collection is a testament to his incredible work. I'm so proud to be a part of this new project and hope to have a chance to wear the pieces when life goes back to normal again."

