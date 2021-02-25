Trisha Yearwood Tests Positive for COVID-19, Garth Brooks: We Will Ride Through This Together

Instagram Celebrity

Offering updates on the 'There Goes My Baby' singer's condition, her country star husband assures that she is 'on her way out of the tunnel' now, and notes that he tested negative for the virus.

Feb 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Country star Trisha Yearwood has become the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19.

The singer's husband, Garth Brooks, released a statement on Wednesday afternoon, February 24, sharing the news and revealing he has tested negative for the virus.

The couple was already quarantined after someone in their "inner circle" tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, and subsequent tests revealed Yearwood had contracted the virus.

"The Queen [Yearwood] and I have now tested twice," Brooks says. "Officially, she's diagnosed as 'on her way out of the tunnel' now, though, which I'm extremely thankful for."

He continues, "Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together. And anyone who knows her knows she's a fighter and she's been doing everything right, so I know we'll walk out the other side of this thing together."

Brooks goes on to reveal his wife does have symptoms but does not share them.

"Living with her, I sometimes take it for granted she's one of the greatest voices in all of music, so the possible long-term effects on her concern me as her husband and as a fan," he adds. "We're very lucky she is currently under the greatest care."

Brooks and Yearwood previously quarantined over the summer 2020, after his daughter, Allie, contracted COVID-19.

In January, Garth was tested several times before his performance of "Amazing Grace" at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. His tests all came back negative.