 
 

Trisha Yearwood Tests Positive for COVID-19, Garth Brooks: We Will Ride Through This Together

Trisha Yearwood Tests Positive for COVID-19, Garth Brooks: We Will Ride Through This Together
Instagram
Celebrity

Offering updates on the 'There Goes My Baby' singer's condition, her country star husband assures that she is 'on her way out of the tunnel' now, and notes that he tested negative for the virus.

  • Feb 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Country star Trisha Yearwood has become the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19.

The singer's husband, Garth Brooks, released a statement on Wednesday afternoon, February 24, sharing the news and revealing he has tested negative for the virus.

The couple was already quarantined after someone in their "inner circle" tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, and subsequent tests revealed Yearwood had contracted the virus.

"The Queen [Yearwood] and I have now tested twice," Brooks says. "Officially, she's diagnosed as 'on her way out of the tunnel' now, though, which I'm extremely thankful for."

  See also...

He continues, "Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together. And anyone who knows her knows she's a fighter and she's been doing everything right, so I know we'll walk out the other side of this thing together."

Brooks goes on to reveal his wife does have symptoms but does not share them.

"Living with her, I sometimes take it for granted she's one of the greatest voices in all of music, so the possible long-term effects on her concern me as her husband and as a fan," he adds. "We're very lucky she is currently under the greatest care."

Brooks and Yearwood previously quarantined over the summer 2020, after his daughter, Allie, contracted COVID-19.

In January, Garth was tested several times before his performance of "Amazing Grace" at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. His tests all came back negative.

You can share this post!

Khloe Kardashian Gets Good Laugh Over Good American Campaign Being Labeled 'Photoshop Fail'
Related Posts
Trisha Yearwood Invites Pals to Big Baking Party for Christmas

Trisha Yearwood Invites Pals to Big Baking Party for Christmas

Most Read
New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash
Celebrity

New Video Captures Tiger Woods Driving Minutes Before Horrifying Car Crash

Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht

Yaya Mayweather Called 'Mentally Challenged' for Unsafely Holding Her Baby Aboard a Yacht

Young Thug Upset After Losing Nearly $1M at Las Vegas Casino

Young Thug Upset After Losing Nearly $1M at Las Vegas Casino

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off

Photos of Tiger Woods High-Speed Crash Emerge as He Appeared 'Agitated' Before Speeding Off

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

K. Michelle Mocked After Her Butt Sags in Instagram Video

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age

Fans Are All for Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi's Romance After Twitter Finds Out Her Age

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

LaKeith Stanfield Sparks Concern Anew After Brandishing Gun in TikTok Video

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics

Tekashi69's Baby Mama Rants About Daughter Getting Insults and Threats Due to His Online Antics

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date

Demi Lovato Couldn't Say No Despite Her Fear When She's Invited to Go Skydiving by Her Date

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News

Meghan Markle's Baby Bump Is Visible in First Interview After Baby No. 2 News

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Is First-Time Father After Welcoming First Child With Fiancee

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Is First-Time Father After Welcoming First Child With Fiancee

Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn Sends Prayers as He Undergoes Surgery After Car Crash

Tiger Woods' Ex Lindsey Vonn Sends Prayers as He Undergoes Surgery After Car Crash

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

Tiger Woods 'Awake and Responsive' After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash