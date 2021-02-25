Tiger Woods Gets Visit From Girlfriend at Hospital After Successful Surgery Following Car Crash

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

Erica Herman is spotted coming to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in West Carson, where the pro golfer is currently hospitalized, after it's reported that he is 'awake and responsive.'

Feb 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tiger Woods has got to be reunited with his significant other following a bad single-car accident. He got a visit from his girlfriend Erica Herman following a successful surgery to fix his shattered leg and ankle.

On Wednesday, February 24, Erica was photographed coming to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in West Carson where the pro golfer is currently being hospitalized. She was joined by her boyfriend's caddie Joe LaCava.

In pictures obtained by TMZ, Erica was seen wearing a colorful jacket on top of a white T-shirt and blue jeans. She also wore grey boots and carried a backpack, while accessorizing with aviator sunglasses. Erica, who has been dating Tiger since 2017 and used to work at his Florida restaurant as the general manager, had a drink in one hand.

Meanwhile, Joe dressed in a grey long-sleeve T-shirt and dark jeans, teamed with white sneakers. Both he and Erica were masked up.

Tiger is reported to be "awake and responsive" after successfully undergoing a "long surgical procedure" on his right leg and ankle. Dr. Anish Mahajan, Chief Medical Officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, said in a statement that the athlete suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity, meaning the bone was shattered in at least 2 places and broke through the skin. The medical team inserted "a rod into the tibia" to stabilize it.

The 45-year-old also suffered serious injuries to his right ankle and foot -- which were stabilized "with a combination of screws and pins." Dr. Anish explained, "Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling."

Tiger was involved in a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes on Tuesday morning. He was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed.

Firefighters used an axe to break the windshield of extract him from the car. He was then transported to the trauma center at Harbor UCLA Medical Center in stable condition with serious injuries. The vehicle sustained major damage.

Dwyane Wade, who spent time with Tiger one day before the accident, has spoken up about learning of the bad news. "I woke up to the news [after taking a nap on Tuesday]," he said on "Inside the NBA". "Just like everybody out there, my thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones because we all were shaken and shook at that moment, not knowing what happened with Tiger."