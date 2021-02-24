Robbie Williams Enlists 'The Greatest Showman' Helmer to Direct His Biopic

Instagram Movie

The former Take That member has found a director to step behind the lens for the upcoming movie 'Better Man' which is going to chronicle his life and career.

Feb 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Greatest Showman" director Michael Gracey has signed on to direct a biopic about former Take That star Robbie Williams.

The filmmaker co-wrote "Better Man" with first-time screenwriters Oliver Cole and Simon Gleeson, according to Deadline, and now the film, which will detail the pop superstar's life and career highs and lows, including his substance abuse issues, has been given the go-ahead.

Production is scheduled to begin this summer (21).

Gracey tells Deadline he and Williams started talking about the film project shortly after the release of "The Greatest Showman".

"As for how we represent Robbie in the film, that bit is top secret," the director says. "I want to do this in a really original way. I remember going to the cinema as a kid and there were films that blew me away and made me say as I sat there in the cinema, 'I've never seen this before'. I just want the audience to have that feeling."

"It's so important when they watch this story, and look at the screen, that they literally think, 'I've never seen this before'. All I can say is the approach is top secret, but the goal is to generate that feeling I just described. It's this fantastical story, and I want to represent it in its harsh reality all the way to these moments of pure fantasy."

Gracey, who refuses to confirm or deny if "Angels" singer Williams will appear in the film as himself, insists the movie will be nothing like recent hit biopics "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Rocketman".

"Unlike some people, who were born prodigies or musical geniuses and you follow the narrative of the world catching up to their brilliance, this isn't that story," Gracey adds. "Robbie is that everyman, who just dreamed big and followed those dreams and they took him to an incredible place."

"Because of that, his is an incredibly relatable story. He's not the best singer, or dancer, and yet, he managed to sell 80 million records worldwide. You can relate to the guy who doesn't see himself as having any extraordinary talent, even though of course, he does. What he did have is the will, vision and confidence to say, 'I'm going to pursue my dream'. For us as an audience, it's a window into the world, of, 'What if we just went for it and chased that impossible dream that so many of us put to one side.' "