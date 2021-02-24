 
 

Gordon Ramsay Diagnosed With Arthritis After Injuring His Leg

The 55-year-old celebrity chef opens up on his struggles with health after recovering from a meniscus surgery as he injured his leg while jogging in London.

  • Feb 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gordon Ramsay has been told to slow down after being diagnosed with arthritis.

The 55-year-old chef has opened up on his health after recently having meniscus surgery following a fall while he was running in London and he's been told to "start slowing down."

"F**k me. I've just come off two weeks on crutches, as I had meniscus surgery. I did it running up the hill in Richmond Park, bolting up it," he told Britain's The Sun newspaper.

"It was f**king painful. And when I got the X-rays back, the doctor said, 'You've got arthritis in your knee.' I'd never heard that word in relation to me before."

"He told me I needed to start slowing down. It was a case of 'Imagine you've got 1.5million steps to run over the next 30 years... pace yourself.' "

The TV star, who is married to Tana Ramsay, admitted the diagnosis wasn't something he wanted to hear, and his mum didn't provide much sympathy.

"He showed me pictures, and you just don't want to hear you've got arthritis in your knee," he said. "I told my mum, though, and she told me to stop being so stupid and to just get on with it. So that was nice."

The father-of-five also explained how important his fitness has been during lockdown, and after his own dad died in his early 50s he's mindful of staying in shape - and alive - for his family.

"I'm a workaholic and training is my release," he explained. "When lockdown struck I didn't want to sit there, put weight on and veg out, getting angry with the Government or the Chinese."

"I also have that stern warning of my father dying at 53 (from a heart attack) and I look at my kids and know I can't leave them rudderless."

