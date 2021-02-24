 
 

Beyonce's Mother Defends Jay-Z as He's Called 'Sellout' for Producing Super Bowl Halftime Show

WENN/Instagram
Music

Tina Knowles-Lawson has come to her son-in-law's defense as he faces criticisms for being in charge of the Super Bowl LV halftime show headlined by The Weeknd.

  Feb 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles-Lawson has praised her son-in-law Jay-Z, calling the rapper a "true man" in a gushing open letter.

Tina shared the letter to Instagram after it was announced that the "Empire State of Mind" star had sold 50 per cent of his champagne brand, Armand de Brignac, to luxury goods company LVMH's Moet Hennessy.

"Jay I salute you and your Latest venture … You are a bad ass brother and I hope that you continue to pave the way for others like you have in the past!!" Tina wrote. "And I have seen such extreme kindness and generosity so many times that people don't even know anything about! You are a true man who has admitted publicly when you've made mistakes in a very brave and classy way! You have in turn influenced the Culture of Young Black Men. You are a Bad Ass brother. I love you so much!!"

Tina also referenced the way that Jay, who shares three children with wife Beyonce, and his record label Roc Nation had helped curate the Super Bowl LV entertainment.

"Everyone was psyched about it! Each person that performed Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R. and The Weekend all slaying their performances and making Black Excellence shine and us all proud," she continued. "I could not help but remember when J took on being in charge of the Entertainment at the Super Bowl, and saying that things would never change unless we had someone on the inside that could make decisions. Someone at the top."

Despite the fact that he was called "a sellout" for the Super Bowl commitment, Jay "kept it moving" - with Tina commenting, "One thing that I've noticed about Jay is that he doesn't let what people say bully him into not doing the things that he knows are right."

Beyonce's Destiny's Child bandmate Michelle Williams was among those commenting on Tina's post, using red heart emojis to express her love of the letter.

