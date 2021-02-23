 
 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Help Replace Damaged Roof of Women's Shelter After Winter Storm

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have offered support to a Dallas shelter for abuse victims by funding a new roof after the house was severely affected by the recent bad weather.

AceShowbiz - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have offered support to a women's shelter which suffered storm damage.

Prince Harry and his wife, Duchess Meghan, have stepped in to fund a replacement roof at the Genesis Women's Shelter & Support in Dallas - which offers women and children in abusive situations a route towards a safe and independent life - via their Archewell Foundation after their housing facilities, school, and offices were severely affected by the recent bad weather.

The organisation tweeted, "Today the news of our damages reached Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!"

"Through their nonprofit, they are supporting us by replacing the roof at our transitional housing facility & helping us meet our immediate needs. THANK YOU, ARCHEWELL FOUNDATION!(sic)"

The donation will also go towards repairs at Annie's House, the organisation's transitional housing facility, and it was welcomed by the company.

Jan Langbein, CEO of Genesis Women's Shelter & Support, said, "Today, we were notified that through the actions of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's nonprofit, Archewell Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan will make a donation to help us get back on our feet."

"Not only will this gift provide for our critical needs, it shines an international spotlight on violence against women and children, letting survivors know that they are not alone."

The major damage caused Genesis to close its doors for the first time in 40 years, but thanks to "the support and generosity of people from all 50 states and five foreign countries," the facility - which assists 3,700 women and children every year - has now reopened.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are already parents to 22-month-old son Archie, are currently expecting their second child.

