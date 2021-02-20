Internet Finds Megan Thee Stallion's Self-Edited Magazine Pictures 'Bland'

Harper's Bazaar Celebrity

For the photo shoot, the 26-year-old raptress is seen donning a black outfit that features a beautiful see-through cape in addition to posing in a black pantsuit while going braless.

Megan Thee Stallion was tapped to grace the cover for March issue of Harper's Bazaar. As if that's not exciting enough, the "Hot Girl Summer" raptress further involved herself in the behind-the-scenes by helping edit her own pictures for the magz.

For the photo shoot, the 26-year-old was seen donning a black outfit that featured a beautiful see-through cape. She also posed in a black dress as well as a black pantsuit while going braless. In another picture, Meghan looked gorgeous in a yellow floral flowy dress.

Praising the Houston-born star was photographer Collier Schorr. "A most remarkable experience making pictures with Megan Thee Stallion who discussed each picture and edited afterwards with me," he said in an Instagram post on Friday, February 19. "In charge of her self. Total collaboration as it should be to make together new images of her at this moment in her life. The styling by @samiranasr allowed for all the play and exploration. Grateful to work this way. Sharing visions."

However, fans on Instagram on Twitter were not really impressed with some calling the pictures "washed out". Some also mentioned that Harper's Bazaar should have been "ashamed" by the quality. "The quality of the pics could've been better," one user noted. "Something is off," another person added, while someone else chimed in, "Wtf that don't even look like Meg."

"I feel like they could have done her up way better.... the cover photo?" another comment read. "Harpers Bazaar usually isn't basic like this. Who's responsible?" a user questioned, while someone simply commented, "Yikes."

The criticism aside, Megan opened up about her rap game ambition in the accompaniment interview. "I feel like when it's all said and done when people want to talk about female rap, they are definitely going to have to put my name up there with the OGs," Megan shared. When asked whether she had plans to pursue a more pop-focused direction, the "Savage" hitmaker responded, "I'm a rapper. Rap will always be my heart. That's really what I love to do."