 
 

Internet Finds Megan Thee Stallion's Self-Edited Magazine Pictures 'Bland'

Internet Finds Megan Thee Stallion's Self-Edited Magazine Pictures 'Bland'
Harper's Bazaar
Celebrity

For the photo shoot, the 26-year-old raptress is seen donning a black outfit that features a beautiful see-through cape in addition to posing in a black pantsuit while going braless.

  • Feb 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion was tapped to grace the cover for March issue of Harper's Bazaar. As if that's not exciting enough, the "Hot Girl Summer" raptress further involved herself in the behind-the-scenes by helping edit her own pictures for the magz.

For the photo shoot, the 26-year-old was seen donning a black outfit that featured a beautiful see-through cape. She also posed in a black dress as well as a black pantsuit while going braless. In another picture, Meghan looked gorgeous in a yellow floral flowy dress.

Praising the Houston-born star was photographer Collier Schorr. "A most remarkable experience making pictures with Megan Thee Stallion who discussed each picture and edited afterwards with me," he said in an Instagram post on Friday, February 19. "In charge of her self. Total collaboration as it should be to make together new images of her at this moment in her life. The styling by @samiranasr allowed for all the play and exploration. Grateful to work this way. Sharing visions."

  See also...

However, fans on Instagram on Twitter were not really impressed with some calling the pictures "washed out". Some also mentioned that Harper's Bazaar should have been "ashamed" by the quality. "The quality of the pics could've been better," one user noted. "Something is off," another person added, while someone else chimed in, "Wtf that don't even look like Meg."

"I feel like they could have done her up way better.... the cover photo?" another comment read. "Harpers Bazaar usually isn't basic like this. Who's responsible?" a user questioned, while someone simply commented, "Yikes."

The criticism aside, Megan opened up about her rap game ambition in the accompaniment interview. "I feel like when it's all said and done when people want to talk about female rap, they are definitely going to have to put my name up there with the OGs," Megan shared. When asked whether she had plans to pursue a more pop-focused direction, the "Savage" hitmaker responded, "I'm a rapper. Rap will always be my heart. That's really what I love to do."

You can share this post!

Kacey Musgraves Raises $50K for Texas Relief Efforts With Ted Cruz-Mocking T-Shirt

Kanye West Seeing Counselors and Advisors to Cope With Kim Kardashian's Divorce Filing
Related Posts
Megan Thee Stallion Defends Beau Pardison Fontaine Amid Concerns Over Alleged Fight Video

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Beau Pardison Fontaine Amid Concerns Over Alleged Fight Video

Megan Thee Stallion to Graduate as College Student in the Fall

Megan Thee Stallion to Graduate as College Student in the Fall

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has a Boyfriend Amid Pardison Fontaine Dating Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has a Boyfriend Amid Pardison Fontaine Dating Rumors

Most Read
Gorilla Glue Girl Claims Her GoFundMe Is Under Investigation After Fraud Accusations
Celebrity

Gorilla Glue Girl Claims Her GoFundMe Is Under Investigation After Fraud Accusations

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Caught Getting Intimate With Trey Songz at Club

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Caught Getting Intimate With Trey Songz at Club

Meghan Markle Doesn't Tell Family About Second Pregnancy News, Half-Sister Samantha Says

Meghan Markle Doesn't Tell Family About Second Pregnancy News, Half-Sister Samantha Says

Man Claims Kodak Black Stole His Girl Amid Mellow Rackz Engagement Rumors

Man Claims Kodak Black Stole His Girl Amid Mellow Rackz Engagement Rumors

Boosie Badazz Slammed for His Comments on Lori Harvey and Her Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Boosie Badazz Slammed for His Comments on Lori Harvey and Her Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Wants His House Guests to Stop Wearing Her Stuff

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Wants His House Guests to Stop Wearing Her Stuff

Beyonce Offers Intimate Look at Her Valentine's Day Celebration With Family

Beyonce Offers Intimate Look at Her Valentine's Day Celebration With Family

Jennifer Love Hewitt's Daughter Questions Her Own Looks After Overhearing Mom's Self-Criticisms

Jennifer Love Hewitt's Daughter Questions Her Own Looks After Overhearing Mom's Self-Criticisms

Kylie Jenner Gets Her Hands on Limited Hermes Birkin Birkenstocks Priced at $76,000

Kylie Jenner Gets Her Hands on Limited Hermes Birkin Birkenstocks Priced at $76,000

Blac Chyna on Her Mom Saying She's Not Proud of Her: 'I Can't Change Nobody'

Blac Chyna on Her Mom Saying She's Not Proud of Her: 'I Can't Change Nobody'

King Von's Baby Mama Accuses His Sister Kayla B of Being 'Jealous'

King Von's Baby Mama Accuses His Sister Kayla B of Being 'Jealous'

Moniece Slaughter Alleges Dr. Dre Sends Her Threats After Speaking On His Apryl Jones Romance

Moniece Slaughter Alleges Dr. Dre Sends Her Threats After Speaking On His Apryl Jones Romance