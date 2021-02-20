 
 

Perez Hilton Claims He Personally Apologized to Britney Before Documentary Release

Perez Hilton Claims He Personally Apologized to Britney Before Documentary Release
Instagram
Celebrity

The gossip blogger admits he had 'wronged' Britney Spears, claiming he personally reached out to the Southern Belle before the release of the damning documentary.

  • Feb 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears received a personal apology from gossip blogger Perez Hilton in December (20) after discussing the way he exploited her infamous breakdown with his therapist.

Hilton has been under fire of late following the release of Hulu documentary "Framing Britney Spears", in which he boasted that when the "Toxic" hitmaker does badly, he does well.

Now the media personality has spoken out about the role he played in Britney's downfall, which culminated in her 2008 hospitalisation and subsequent conservatorship, insisting he reached out to the singer to clear the air, weeks before The New York Times film made headlines.

Hilton shared, "I don't want to get into details, but I did apologise to Britney recently... actually, I'll say when - in December. I don't need to go into details about how, but, you know, I went through this big emotional break in December."

  See also...

He explained he was encouraged to reach out to Britney after discussing the issue with his therapist, and indicated he feels guilty for having "wronged" the pop superstar.

He told "Chanel in the City" with Chanel Omari, "It's kind of like the things that people often do in 12-step (recovery) programmes. You know, they'll reach out to people that they have wronged and apologise. And even though I had apologised before, there's nothing wrong with apologising again or differently. So I did. And she was one of the few people that I reached out to in December."

Howard Stern is another person who used to trash Britney but now declares his support for her.

"I think I'm full-on Free Britney," the shock jock said recently. "If Charlie Sheen is running his own life - Kanye West, is he hurting himself? Is his career imploding? He doesn't have [a conservatorship]... because he's a man. [Ozzy Osbourne] bit the head off of a bat in a business meeting. He's in charge of his own finances."

You can share this post!

Marilyn Manson Officially Investigated by Police for Domestic Violence

Henry Golding Injured While Putting Together Bassinet for Upcoming Baby
Related Posts
'At the Heart of Gold' Director Works on New Britney Spears Documentary

'At the Heart of Gold' Director Works on New Britney Spears Documentary

Britney Spears' Cousin Claims Jamie Spears Warned Her to Cut Off Contact With the Singer

Britney Spears' Cousin Claims Jamie Spears Warned Her to Cut Off Contact With the Singer

Britney Spears Fans React After Judge Denies Her Request to Remove Dad Jamie as Co-Conservator

Britney Spears Fans React After Judge Denies Her Request to Remove Dad Jamie as Co-Conservator

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Wants No Part in Her Conservatorship Drama, Applauds Her Manager

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Wants No Part in Her Conservatorship Drama, Applauds Her Manager

Most Read
Gorilla Glue Girl Claims Her GoFundMe Is Under Investigation After Fraud Accusations
Celebrity

Gorilla Glue Girl Claims Her GoFundMe Is Under Investigation After Fraud Accusations

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Debra Messing Calls Ashley Judd's 55 Hour Rescue From Congo Rainforest 'Best of Humanity'

Debra Messing Calls Ashley Judd's 55 Hour Rescue From Congo Rainforest 'Best of Humanity'

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Caught Getting Intimate With Trey Songz at Club

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Caught Getting Intimate With Trey Songz at Club

Meghan Markle Doesn't Tell Family About Second Pregnancy News, Half-Sister Samantha Says

Meghan Markle Doesn't Tell Family About Second Pregnancy News, Half-Sister Samantha Says

Man Claims Kodak Black Stole His Girl Amid Mellow Rackz Engagement Rumors

Man Claims Kodak Black Stole His Girl Amid Mellow Rackz Engagement Rumors

Boosie Badazz Slammed for His Comments on Lori Harvey and Her Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Boosie Badazz Slammed for His Comments on Lori Harvey and Her Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Beyonce Offers Intimate Look at Her Valentine's Day Celebration With Family

Beyonce Offers Intimate Look at Her Valentine's Day Celebration With Family

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Wants His House Guests to Stop Wearing Her Stuff

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Wants His House Guests to Stop Wearing Her Stuff

Jennifer Love Hewitt's Daughter Questions Her Own Looks After Overhearing Mom's Self-Criticisms

Jennifer Love Hewitt's Daughter Questions Her Own Looks After Overhearing Mom's Self-Criticisms

Kylie Jenner Gets Her Hands on Limited Hermes Birkin Birkenstocks Priced at $76,000

Kylie Jenner Gets Her Hands on Limited Hermes Birkin Birkenstocks Priced at $76,000

Blac Chyna on Her Mom Saying She's Not Proud of Her: 'I Can't Change Nobody'

Blac Chyna on Her Mom Saying She's Not Proud of Her: 'I Can't Change Nobody'

Moniece Slaughter Alleges Dr. Dre Sends Her Threats After Speaking On His Apryl Jones Romance

Moniece Slaughter Alleges Dr. Dre Sends Her Threats After Speaking On His Apryl Jones Romance