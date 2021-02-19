'Rocks' and 'His House' Win Big at 2021 British Independent Film Awards

Fable Pictures/Netflix The Sarah Gavron-directed drama has been named the Best British Independent Film while the Remi Weekes-helmed horror picks up Best Director among others.
AceShowbiz -
" Rocks" and " " were the big winners at the British Independent Film Awards on Thursday (18Feb21), picking up nine honours between them.
His House
Sarah Gavron's "Rocks" was crowned Best British Independent Film, beating out favourites " " and " Saint Maud ", for which The Father landed a Best Actor gong.
Anthony Hopkins
Kosar Ali picked up the Best Supporting Actress and Most Promising Newcomer honours for "Rocks", while co-star D'Angelou Osei Kissiedu was named Best Supporting Actor.
Horror film "His House" scored four awards, including a Best Director prize for
Remi Weekes and Best Actress trophy for Wunmi Mosaku while Oscars favourite " " picked up another accolade, claiming the Best International Independent Film award.
Nomadland
The full list of 2021 BIFA winners is:
Best British Independent Film: "
Rocks" Best Director:
Remi Weekes, " " His House Best Screenplay:
Florian Zeller & Christopher Hampton, " " The Father Best Actress:
Wunmi Mosaku, " " His House Best Actor:
, " Anthony Hopkins " The Father Best Supporting Actress:
Kosar Ali, " Rocks" Best Supporting Actor:
D'Angelou Osei Kissiedu, " Rocks" The Douglas Hickox Award (Debut Director):
Rose Glass, " " Saint Maud Breakthrough Producer:
Irune Gurtubai, " Limbo" Debut Screenwriter:
, " Riz Ahmed " Mogul Mowgli Most Promising Newcomer:
Kosar Ali, " Rocks" Best Documentary: "
The Reason I Jump" The Raindance Discovery Award: "
Perfect 10" Best British Short Film: "
The Long Goodbye" Best International Independent Film: "
" Nomadland Best Casting:
Lucy Pardee, " Rocks" Best Cinematography:
Ben Fordesman, " " Saint Maud Best Costume Design:
Charlotte Walter, " " Misbehaviour Best Editing:
Yorgos Lamprinos, " " The Father Best Effects:
Pedro Sabrosa & Stefano Pepin, " " His House Best Make Up & Hair Design:
Jill Sweeney, " " Misbehaviour Best Music:
Paul Corley, " " Mogul Mowgli Best Production Design:
Jacqueline Abrahams, " " His House Best Sound:
Nick Ryan, Ben Baird & Sara De Oliveira Lima, " The Reason I Jump"