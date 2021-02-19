'Rocks' and 'His House' Win Big at 2021 British Independent Film Awards

Fable Pictures/Netflix Movie

The Sarah Gavron-directed drama has been named the Best British Independent Film while the Remi Weekes-helmed horror picks up Best Director among others.

AceShowbiz - "Rocks" and "His House" were the big winners at the British Independent Film Awards on Thursday (18Feb21), picking up nine honours between them.

Sarah Gavron's "Rocks" was crowned Best British Independent Film, beating out favourites "Saint Maud" and "The Father", for which Anthony Hopkins landed a Best Actor gong.

Kosar Ali picked up the Best Supporting Actress and Most Promising Newcomer honours for "Rocks", while co-star D'Angelou Osei Kissiedu was named Best Supporting Actor.

Horror film "His House" scored four awards, including a Best Director prize for Remi Weekes and Best Actress trophy for Wunmi Mosaku while Oscars favourite "Nomadland" picked up another accolade, claiming the Best International Independent Film award.

The full list of 2021 BIFA winners is: