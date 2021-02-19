 
 

Billy Campbell to Lead Kevin Costner's TV Pilot, J.J. Abrams to Develop 'Constantine' Reboot

WENN
TV

The former 'Once and Again' actor is set to return to television with the upcoming 'National Parks' while the 'Star Wars' filmmaker is working on a new John Constantine series.

  • Feb 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Enough" star Billy Campbell has been tapped to front Kevin Costner's new ABC drama pilot, "National Parks".

The "Dances With Wolves" star has co-written and will produce the series under his Territory Pictures Entertainment.

The show will follow a group of service agents solving crimes while protecting the U.S. national parks. Campbell will play the leader of the team, Cal Foster, according to Deadline.

The series will also mark Campbell's return to ABC, where he starred in cult 1999 drama series "Once and Again", which earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

Angel Parker has also been cast as an intelligence analyst who gathers and studies evidence to create assessments of potential targets and threats.

In another news, filmmaker J.J. Abrams is rebooting the "Constantine" franchise for a new TV series.

The "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" mastermind is developing a new take on the DC Comics exorcist and occult detective for streaming service HBO Max, according to Deadline.

Matt Ryan was the last person to play the character in NBC's short-lived "Constantine" series, which aired for one season between 2014-15. He reprised the character for "Arrow" and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow".

Ryan additionally lent his voice to the animated web series "Constantine: City of Demons" and the animated movie "Justice League Dark".

The new show, written by British author Guy Bolton, will be based in London.

