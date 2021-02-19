Sarah Michelle Gellar Rules Out Potential Return to 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Reboot

WB TV Network TV

The actress who played Buffy Summers on the original supernatural series has rejected any idea of joining the upcoming TV reboot, insisting she's too old for the new project.

Feb 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sarah Michelle Gellar has ruled herself out of a potential "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot because she's convinced she's just too old for the role.

The actress shot to fame as the titular character in the hit teen drama series, which aired from 1997 to 2003, and with so many other popular shows in line for franchise revamps, fans have been campaigning for the return of Buffy Summers.

However, Gellar doesn't think the storyline would work if she were to reprise her lead role as she is now 43.

Appearing on the "On with Mario Lopez" podcast, she said, "(I'm a) wee bit, how do they say, long in the tooth for that."

"What worked for Buffy was that the monsters represented, they were a metaphor for the horrors of adolescence."

"I do think that story lends itself, it'd be interesting to see how a 'chosen one' would deal with that. I don't think it's me, I don't think I should be the one doing it. And I'm also way too tired and cranky to put in that work again. But I love that the story holds up, and that people are calling for that (revamp)."

Gellar's comments emerge after she recently insisted she didn't want to forever be associated with "Buffy" creator Joss Whedon, following a series of disturbing misconduct allegations made against the writer/director by castmates Charisma Carpenter and Michelle Trachtenberg.

Breaking her silence over the ongoing scandal, she wrote online, "While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don't want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon."

"I am more focused on raising my family and surviving a pandemic currently, so I will not be making any further statements at this time. But I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out."