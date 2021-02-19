 
 

Kacey Musgraves Shows Gallbladder Removed From Her Body

In a new social media post, the 'Space Cowboy' singer reveals she quietly went under the knife during the Covid-19 lockdown last year to have her gallbladder removed.

  • Feb 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Country star Kacey Musgraves quietly underwent surgery to remove her gallbladder last year (20).

The "Space Cowboy" singer went public with her health issue in a Twitter post early on Thursday (18Feb21), as she tried to kick start a social media trend, calling on followers to share the "weirdest" photo on their phones.

Kacey revealed she had been hospitalised 12 months ago as she posted her own odd snap, which featured her organ laying on a piece of fabric, although she offered up no other details.

"Weirdest pic in ur phone right now: go!" she wrote. "Ok since no one asked mine is of the s**tty gallbladder that had to be taken out of my body exactly a year ago. Isn't science neat (sic)."

Several months after her surgery, the singer filed for divorce from husband Ruston Kelly after nearly three years of marriage.

"(It) just simply didn't work out," she said. "It's nothing more than that. It's two people who love each other so much, but for so many reasons, it just didn't work. I mean, seasons change. Our season changed."

"Part of me questions marriage as a whole, in general," she mused. "I mean, I was open to it when it came into my life. I embraced it. I just have to tell myself I was brave to follow through on those feelings."

The couple kept a civil relationship following their split. They explained in a joint statement, "The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we've shared as husband and wife. It's a soul connection that can never be erased. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives."

