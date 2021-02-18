 
 

KISS' Paul Stanley 'Grateful' for His Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Sharing a photo of him holding onto his vaccination card, the KISS frontman is encouraging others to stay safe and get their own shot when it's their time.

  • Feb 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - KISS rocker Paul Stanley has had his second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The 69-year-old musician took to Twitter to share a selfie holding onto his vaccination card on Tuesday, February 16, and admitted he was "thrilled" to have had the jab and encouraged others to get it when it's their time.

He wrote, "I got my SECOND COVID SHOT this morning! So grateful and THRILLED. PLEASE, let's ALL stay safe as possible and continue to watch out for each other."

Meanwhile, the heavy metaller, who is also known as The Starchild in KISS, recently revealed he has never been more active amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said, "During COVID, I've been bike-riding 25 miles, three times a week. That's a great aerobic workout, and it's also a great core workout, because you're leaning forward on your bike and tensing you abdomen and your back, and of course it's great for your legs. Along with some light weights, you really don't need much more than that."

The "Rock and Roll All Nite" star insisted it's important now more than ever that people make health choices that will "optimise your health and longevity."

He said, "The best way to be in shape is to be in shape, and once you get there, stay there. Once you have that momentum, it's much easier to maintain than to create."

"The decisions you make in your 40s or 50s will determine what happens in your 60s and 70s, and hopefully beyond. You can optimise your health and longevity by the choices you make now - and obviously COVID puts that demographic at an even higher risk. So reduce all risk factors: Be mindful of heart disease, check with a nutritionist and get adequate exercise."

