Tyler Posey Admits OnlyFans Demands Made Him Feel 'Like an Object'

More than four months after joining the paid subscription site, the 'Teen Wolf' confesses that the constant requests for risque content have left him 'mentally drained.'

Feb 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tyler Posey has admitted the demands from his devotees on paid subscription site ONLYFANS have left him "mentally drained".

The "Teen Wolf" star announced he was joining the site back in September (20), by sharing a video of himself playing his guitar completely nude. OnlyFans is known for hosting risque content from celebrities, but Tyler told E! News that the constant requests for such videos and images has taken its toll.

"OnlyFans is bizarre," the 29-year-old actor sighed. "It's really, sort of mentally draining. You really feel like an object on OnlyFans. I'm trying my hardest to be artistic as possible with the content I put out 'cause I don't want it to just be porn, you know? That's not what I do and I don't want to take it away from the people that are doing that. I just want to be artistic and stay in touch with my fans."

The "Maid In Manhattan" star added that while he's happy to be a little NSFW with the content he provides, he does draw a line.

"If I'm going to be somewhat nude, I want to not take myself seriously and be kind of funny," he added. "I just can't pose naked and take myself seriously. It's weird, it feels stupid, I feel like an object. I'm still figuring out my footing in it and we'll see where it goes."

Fans can pay $14.99 (£11.65) a month to see Posey's content on OnlyFans.