 
 

Tyler Posey Admits OnlyFans Demands Made Him Feel 'Like an Object'

Tyler Posey Admits OnlyFans Demands Made Him Feel 'Like an Object'
Instagram
Celebrity

More than four months after joining the paid subscription site, the 'Teen Wolf' confesses that the constant requests for risque content have left him 'mentally drained.'

  • Feb 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tyler Posey has admitted the demands from his devotees on paid subscription site ONLYFANS have left him "mentally drained".

The "Teen Wolf" star announced he was joining the site back in September (20), by sharing a video of himself playing his guitar completely nude. OnlyFans is known for hosting risque content from celebrities, but Tyler told E! News that the constant requests for such videos and images has taken its toll.

"OnlyFans is bizarre," the 29-year-old actor sighed. "It's really, sort of mentally draining. You really feel like an object on OnlyFans. I'm trying my hardest to be artistic as possible with the content I put out 'cause I don't want it to just be porn, you know? That's not what I do and I don't want to take it away from the people that are doing that. I just want to be artistic and stay in touch with my fans."

  See also...

The "Maid In Manhattan" star added that while he's happy to be a little NSFW with the content he provides, he does draw a line.

"If I'm going to be somewhat nude, I want to not take myself seriously and be kind of funny," he added. "I just can't pose naked and take myself seriously. It's weird, it feels stupid, I feel like an object. I'm still figuring out my footing in it and we'll see where it goes."

Fans can pay $14.99 (£11.65) a month to see Posey's content on OnlyFans.

You can share this post!

KISS' Paul Stanley 'Grateful' for His Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Daniel Silva Still Processing All Emotions Nearly One Year After Corey La Barrie Fatal Crash
Related Posts
Tyler Posey Admits to Hooking Up With Men in Leaked OnlyFans Clip

Tyler Posey Admits to Hooking Up With Men in Leaked OnlyFans Clip

Tyler Posey Strips to His Birthday Suit to Promote OnlyFans: 'Come Get Wet With Me'

Tyler Posey Strips to His Birthday Suit to Promote OnlyFans: 'Come Get Wet With Me'

Tyler Posey Admits to Dating Trans Women in the Past

Tyler Posey Admits to Dating Trans Women in the Past

Tyler Posey 'Very Happy' Despite Split From Sophia Ali

Tyler Posey 'Very Happy' Despite Split From Sophia Ali

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day
Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day

Toni Braxton and Birdman's Marriage Speculation Swirls

Toni Braxton and Birdman's Marriage Speculation Swirls

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has a Boyfriend Amid Pardison Fontaine Dating Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has a Boyfriend Amid Pardison Fontaine Dating Rumors

Bhad Bhabie Reveals Plan to Join OnlyFans, Explains Her Content

Bhad Bhabie Reveals Plan to Join OnlyFans, Explains Her Content

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Salma Hayek Gushes About the 'Magic' in Her Husband as She's Accused of Marrying Him for Money

Salma Hayek Gushes About the 'Magic' in Her Husband as She's Accused of Marrying Him for Money

Beyonce Called Out for Looking Unrecognizable in 'Icy Park' Promo Photos

Beyonce Called Out for Looking Unrecognizable in 'Icy Park' Promo Photos

Debra Messing Calls Ashley Judd's 55 Hour Rescue From Congo Rainforest 'Best of Humanity'

Debra Messing Calls Ashley Judd's 55 Hour Rescue From Congo Rainforest 'Best of Humanity'

Kevin Hunter Appears to Accuse Wendy Willliams of Being Absent Mother for Their Son

Kevin Hunter Appears to Accuse Wendy Willliams of Being Absent Mother for Their Son

Moniece Slaughter Disses Apryl Jones Over 'Not New' Romance With Dr. Dre

Moniece Slaughter Disses Apryl Jones Over 'Not New' Romance With Dr. Dre