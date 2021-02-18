 
 

Billie Eilish on Spending Three Years Hating Fame: I Felt Stupid

Aside from sharing her views on life in the spotlight, the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker recalls the time she was left in 'weird situations' by her devoted fans who were excited to meet her in person.

  • Feb 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish is "digging" fame now, after previously hating "everything about it."

The 19-year-old singer has admitted she now enjoys life in the spotlight and being recognized in public, after spending three years "despising" it - because she's realized many people would "kill" to be in her position.

Speaking on the "Smartless" podcast, she said, "The parts I hated three years ago, those are the parts that I'm digging now. Fame, in general, I used to just despise it, I hated everything about it. I hated being recognized, I hated not being able to go out, I hated not being able to post a place because then people would show up at.

"And I felt stupid, because I had this thing that's really cool, people would kill for, and I didn't like it at all. When I say I love fame, it's just I think we should be aware we have an incredible thing that we get to do."

And although she's happy with fame now, Billie has been left in "weird situations" by her devoted fans in the past, and had to enlist her team to speak with those queuing for meet-and-greet sessions to ensure "boundaries" were in place.

"(The devotion) makes you kind of crazy," the "Bad Guy" singer explained. "We all know the feeling of seeing yourself and being like, What is going on with me, I'm acting insane."

"When you're excited about something, you forget boundaries and you forget what's polite and what's kind of not polite. I've had a lot of weird situations - people will kiss me and pick me up, spin me around …"

"It is definitely important to have the boundaries and also have people around you that can help in a situation like that. I never want to push away somebody that's showing me only love. And even if it's coming from a place of crazy love, I don't ever want to push that too far away."

Luke Combs Apologizes for Past Use of Confederate Flag: 'Hate Is Not a Part of My Core Values'

Elsa Hosk Gets Candid About Birthing Experience: It's the Worst Pain, Fear and Darkness
