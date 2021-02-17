Demi Lovato and Sam Fischer Ponder on a Subway in 'What Other People Say' Music Video

Music

The 'Commander in Chief' songstress and her Australian singer collaborator get reflective on their struggles to triumph over societal pressures while taking a train ride in the visuals.

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato and Sam Fischer's collaborative song "What Other People Say" has received a visual treatment. Premiered over a week after the song's release, the music video sees the two singers taking an emotional train ride.

The clip begins with the "Camp Rock" star pondering on her past and where life has brought her to now as she sits by herself on a moving subway. "I used to not take chances with God's name/ But it's been so long since I last prayed/ And now I'm all f**ked up and my heart's changed/ 'Cause I care more about what other people say," she sings in the chorus, while having left her seat and walking through the subway.

Sam joins in to deliver the second verse, also getting reflective on their struggles to triumph over societal pressures. "I wish I could shelter the boy I knew/ From the constant hell I'd put him through," he sings as if talking to his younger self. " 'Cause I'm all grown up and I'm black and blue/ I could use some tape, I could use some glue."

The two then harmonize in the second chorus, as they are briefly seen singing their hearts out on top of the train. The scene intersperses with footage of other passengers sharing an embrace and kissing, before their train ride comes to an end and both Demi and Sam leave at the same time.

Co-written by Sam, Rykeyz, Geoff Warburton and Demi, "What Other People Say" which was released on February 4 is a pop-beat power ballad that Sam has described as a "confession," the anxieties of losing one's individuality for the sake of being well-liked.

The Australian singer/songwriter said he always knew it would be a duet as a statement released of the song described it, "Written about a feeling of being alone and not wanting to let people down, the pairing takes two different lives and perspectives and unites them in one message of human experience, emotion and togetherness, so they are alone with one another in the song."

"this song is so special to both me and Demi and i'm so SO happy it's all yours now," Sam gushed when debuting the song earlier this month. The former Disney Channel darling also felt the same attachment to the song, writing on Instagram prior to the song's release, "These lyrics are so special to my heart. I can't wait to share this one with you."